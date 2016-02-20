People Can't Believe That Playing Cards Are Actually Deciding Ties At The Nevada Caucus
Democracy in action.
On Saturday afternoon, Wall Street Journal reporter Reid Epstein tweeted a photo of Pahrump precinct chair Peggy Rhoads using playing cards to break a tie between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders during the Nevada caucus.
As the photo started getting shared on Twitter, it caused a mix of disbelief and embarrassment that the Nevada caucus actually uses playing cards as a tiebreaker.
The reactions were similar to those when a coin toss was used as a tiebreaker at the Iowa caucus earlier this month.
According to the Nevada State Democratic Party, the high card determines the winner:
In the rare circumstances where two or more presidential preference groups are tied for the loss or gain of a precinct-level delegate and have the same lowest or highest decimal, groups must draw a single card from a deck of cards to break the tie. High card determines winner.
Also, based on Epstein's photo, aces are high, apparently.
