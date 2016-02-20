BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Believe That Playing Cards Are Actually Deciding Ties At The Nevada Caucus

news

People Can't Believe That Playing Cards Are Actually Deciding Ties At The Nevada Caucus

Democracy in action.

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 20, 2016, at 4:49 p.m. ET

On Saturday afternoon, Wall Street Journal reporter Reid Epstein tweeted a photo of Pahrump precinct chair Peggy Rhoads using playing cards to break a tie between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders during the Nevada caucus.

Pahrump precinct chair Peggy Rhoads with the cards drawn in tied Precinct 10. Hillary's ace beat Bernie's six.
Reid J. Epstein @reidepstein

Pahrump precinct chair Peggy Rhoads with the cards drawn in tied Precinct 10. Hillary's ace beat Bernie's six.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As the photo started getting shared on Twitter, it caused a mix of disbelief and embarrassment that the Nevada caucus actually uses playing cards as a tiebreaker.

Caucuses are so stupid https://t.co/yQ4os7GjT2
Josh Barro @jbarro

Caucuses are so stupid https://t.co/yQ4os7GjT2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hot take: this is not a good system. https://t.co/t1nePvQksB
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

Hot take: this is not a good system. https://t.co/t1nePvQksB

Reply Retweet Favorite
If we're gonna pick presidents like this the World Cup Octopus might as well be doing it https://t.co/h1jdHzMFY0
andrew kaczynski @BuzzFeedAndrew

If we're gonna pick presidents like this the World Cup Octopus might as well be doing it https://t.co/h1jdHzMFY0

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
A system to select the next leader of the free world-- https://t.co/M7A6Oh6Bx2
Luke Russert @LukeRussert

A system to select the next leader of the free world-- https://t.co/M7A6Oh6Bx2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hillary's Charizard beats Sander's 6 of hearts! Delegate goes to Hillary. ALways fun 2 Watch democracy in action!
extremely online guy @nickmullen

Hillary's Charizard beats Sander's 6 of hearts! Delegate goes to Hillary. ALways fun 2 Watch democracy in action!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reactions were similar to those when a coin toss was used as a tiebreaker at the Iowa caucus earlier this month.

imho if a precinct is tied both candidates should have to pick a champion and the champions should fight to the deat https://t.co/1ChXByw49n
Elizabeth Bruenig @ebruenig

imho if a precinct is tied both candidates should have to pick a champion and the champions should fight to the deat https://t.co/1ChXByw49n

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is how we pick the people running for President in a superpower https://t.co/U56jRokkld
Mike Mulraney @mullrainee

This is how we pick the people running for President in a superpower https://t.co/U56jRokkld

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Honestly cannot believe that this is a real thing people do to decide election outcomes. For President. Of America. https://t.co/dnHV71t76B
Jared Small @jaredsmall

Honestly cannot believe that this is a real thing people do to decide election outcomes. For President. Of America. https://t.co/dnHV71t76B

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh ffs https://t.co/ruWN8uAWER
darth™ @darth

oh ffs https://t.co/ruWN8uAWER

Reply Retweet Favorite
"you won...OR DID YOU"
darth™ @darth

"you won...OR DID YOU"

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the Nevada State Democratic Party, the high card determines the winner:

In the rare circumstances where two or more presidential preference groups are tied for the loss or gain of a precinct-level delegate and have the same lowest or highest decimal, groups must draw a single card from a deck of cards to break the tie. High card determines winner.

Also, based on Epstein's photo, aces are high, apparently.

Aces are high, as stipulated in the US Constitution. https://t.co/JA8Ywbzhgv
Adam Pasick @Adampasick

Aces are high, as stipulated in the US Constitution. https://t.co/JA8Ywbzhgv

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT