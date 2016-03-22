People Are Sharing Pictures Of Tintin Crying In Response To The Brussels Terror Attacks
The famous Belgian cartoon character is being used on social media to express sadness and solidarity over Tuesday morning's terror attacks in Brussels.
On Tuesday, several explosions were reported at Brussels airport. At least 13 people are reported dead with many others injured. Soon after news broke, people started sharing sad pictures of the famous Belgian cartoon character Tintin.
They're also sharing pictures of Tintin's partner Captain Haddock.
Tintin isn't the only Belgian cartoon character users are posting in solidarity with Belgium. They're also sharing pictures of "Le Chat" — or "The Cat" — by Philippe Geluck.


