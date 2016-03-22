BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Pictures Of Tintin Crying In Response To The Brussels Terror Attacks

People Are Sharing Pictures Of Tintin Crying In Response To The Brussels Terror Attacks

The famous Belgian cartoon character is being used on social media to express sadness and solidarity over Tuesday morning's terror attacks in Brussels.

By Ryan Broderick and Anais Bordages

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 6:41 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, several explosions were reported at Brussels airport. At least 13 people are reported dead with many others injured. Soon after news broke, people started sharing sad pictures of the famous Belgian cartoon character Tintin.

#22mars2016 #JeSuisBelge #JeSuisBruxelles
Eric Anceau @Anceau1

#22mars2016 #JeSuisBelge #JeSuisBruxelles

"#22March2016 #IAmBelgian #IAmBrussels"

Si #Tintin revenait à #Bruxelles ......
Gilles Pennelle @GillesPennelle

Si #Tintin revenait à #Bruxelles ......

"If Tintin returned to Brussels..."

#JeSuisBelge
Ulysse Paris @ulyssepariser

#JeSuisBelge

"#IAmBelgian"

#bruxelles &lt;3
Sebastien Leroy @lecontempteur

#bruxelles &lt;3

Pensées pour nos amis belges #JesuisBruxelles
Sylvain Zimmermann @sylvainzim

Pensées pour nos amis belges #JesuisBruxelles

"Thoughts are with our Belgian friends #IAmBrussels"

😪 #Bruxelles
kevin FOSSIER @kevinfossier

😪 #Bruxelles

"#Brussels"

#JeSuisBelge #Bruxelles
Guillaume Robelet @RobeletG

#JeSuisBelge #Bruxelles

"#IAmBelgian #Brussels"

Tiens bon #Bruxelles !
Ornikkar @ornikkar

Tiens bon #Bruxelles !

"Hold on #Brussels!"

They're also sharing pictures of Tintin's partner Captain Haddock.

#NoussommesBruxelles
Matgoa @Matgoa

#NoussommesBruxelles

"#WeAreBrussels"

#Bruxelles #IkBenVeilig
Matthieu Reynaert @Jangorama

#Bruxelles #IkBenVeilig

"#Brussels #IAmSafe"

#Bruxelles (dessin de Mitch)
Bernard Mnich @BernardMnich

#Bruxelles (dessin de Mitch)

Drawing: "Belgium weeping for her children"

Tweet: "#Brussels (Drawing by Mitch)"

#JeSuisBelge
Mac @klairemac94

#JeSuisBelge

"#IAmBelgian"

"C'était au temps où Bruxelles bruxellait." 🎶💔💔💔🎶 #Bruxelles #Brussels #cauchemar
✏️Louison✏️ @Louison_A

"C'était au temps où Bruxelles bruxellait." 🎶💔💔💔🎶 #Bruxelles #Brussels #cauchemar

"It was the time when Brussels brusseled."

#Bruxelles #Brussels #jesuisbruxelles #JeSuisBelge
Agnès Thésiste @AThesiste

#Bruxelles #Brussels #jesuisbruxelles #JeSuisBelge

"#Brussels #Brussels #IAmBrussels #IAmBelgian"

Tintin isn't the only Belgian cartoon character users are posting in solidarity with Belgium. They're also sharing pictures of "Le Chat" — or "The Cat" — by Philippe Geluck.

🇫🇷🇧🇪 #Bruxelles
Louis DLRB @louisDLRB

🇫🇷🇧🇪 #Bruxelles

#Brussels

Je twitte un chat #Bruxelles @LarrereMathilde
brandillon @ralfbenet

Je twitte un chat #Bruxelles @LarrereMathilde

"I tweet a cat #Brussels"