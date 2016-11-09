People Are Saying This Verizon Ad Was Probably Not The Best Thing To Tweet On Election Day
It might be a promoted tweet, but it's still not the best idea...
It appears as though this promoted Verizon tweet is still showing up in people's timelines Tuesday night. And it's freaking everyone out.
More than a few people have pointed out that the month-old tweet is still showing up in their timelines and pretty much giving everyone a heart attack.
The ad is supposed to show how good Verizon's cellular coverage is, except, you know, it's a red map...showing up on Twitter...on Election Day...
Not exactly the smartest move.
It's possible that Verizon didn't realize the promoted tweet would still be showing up for folks on Election Day.
But either way, the reactions are pretty amazing.
UPDATE - A Verizon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they have no promoted the tweet since November 1.
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
