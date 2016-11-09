BuzzFeed News

People Are Saying This Verizon Ad Was Probably Not The Best Thing To Tweet On Election Day

It might be a promoted tweet, but it's still not the best idea...

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 8:53 p.m. ET

It appears as though this promoted Verizon tweet is still showing up in people's timelines Tuesday night. And it's freaking everyone out.

Twitter: @greenberg

More than a few people have pointed out that the month-old tweet is still showing up in their timelines and pretty much giving everyone a heart attack.

Twitter: @20x90

The ad is supposed to show how good Verizon's cellular coverage is, except, you know, it's a red map...showing up on Twitter...on Election Day...

Twitter: @akliner

Not exactly the smartest move.

Twitter: @CurtisStephen_
It's possible that Verizon didn't realize the promoted tweet would still be showing up for folks on Election Day.

Twitter: @edragic

But either way, the reactions are pretty amazing.

Twitter: @handlewasstolen
Twitter: @colormelahey

UPDATE - A Verizon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they have no promoted the tweet since November 1.

