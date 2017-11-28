BuzzFeed News

Angela Lansbury Said Attractive Women Should Take Some Blame For Sexual Assault

The 92-year-old actor said that the recent string of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood is due to women making themselves too attractive.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 28, 2017, at 8:07 a.m. ET

Dame Angela Lansbury came under fire on Tuesday following her remarks in a Radio Times interview on the recent string of allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood.

"There are two sides to this coin," Lansbury told the Radio Times. "We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today."

Lansbury continued, "We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it's awful to say we can't make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."
"There are two sides to this coin," Lansbury told the Radio Times. "We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today."

Lansbury continued, "We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

Lansbury, who has earned several Oscar nominations, including one for her role in the 1944 film Gaslight, is known more recently for voicing the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and playing amateur detective Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote.

Lansbury's comments went viral, and as soon as her name showed up on Twitter's sidebar some people worried the legendary actor had died. But then that concern turned to frustration over her remarks about victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Twitter: @OllyWrites
Twitter: @spiraltastic
People also pointed out how Lansbury's comments seemed to go against the empowering tone of her previous work.

Twitter: @StanHengen
Twitter: @FernRiddell

But for the most part, people were just super disappointed.

Twitter: @IsaiahAF_
Twitter: @Katie__Woo

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Lansbury for comment.

Twitter: @typofoto
Twitter: @HannaFlint
