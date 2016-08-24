BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Horrified That French Police Forced This Muslim Woman To Remove Her Clothes

world

People Are Horrified That French Police Forced This Muslim Woman To Remove Her Clothes

Photos were released Tuesday night of police officers in Nice, France, forcing a Muslim woman to take off her head scarf and long-sleeved shirt.

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 24, 2016, at 7:14 a.m. ET

These photos were released Tuesday showing police officers in Nice, France, fining a woman for wearing a headscarf and long-sleeved top. They also appear to force her to remove some of her clothing.

Armed police on French Riviera order Muslim woman to remove burkini https://t.co/qtJ7KHv3Sf
Daily Mail Online @MailOnline

Armed police on French Riviera order Muslim woman to remove burkini https://t.co/qtJ7KHv3Sf

Reply Retweet Favorite

When the photos hit Twitter, people were horrified.

Opposing an enforced dress code for women by enforcing another dress code for women doesn't really make sense to me, France. #BurkiniBan
Gav @miracleofsound

Opposing an enforced dress code for women by enforcing another dress code for women doesn't really make sense to me, France. #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Armed police force woman to take her clothes off. What part of that sentence is OK? #BurkiniBan
(((Dawn Butler MP))) @DawnButlerBrent

Armed police force woman to take her clothes off. What part of that sentence is OK? #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
NEWSFLASH: You're not a feminist if you can be selective about which women's rights you want to fight for I'm afraid. #BurkiniBan
Rhammel Afflick @Rhammified

NEWSFLASH: You're not a feminist if you can be selective about which women's rights you want to fight for I'm afraid. #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People were also quick to point out the hypocrisy of the bylaws that mayors in the South of France are using to enforce a ban on "burkinis," or modest swimwear for Muslim women.

Plenty of nuns in France. Can't see police telling them to remove their clothes #BurkiniBan
Mary Hitchman @maryhitchman

Plenty of nuns in France. Can't see police telling them to remove their clothes #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Would French authorities force these women to remove their outfits for not "respecting good morals and secularism"?
Chris Doyle @Doylech

Would French authorities force these women to remove their outfits for not "respecting good morals and secularism"?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The bylaws in Nice do not specifically prohibit the burkini. Instead, they refer only to vaguely defined “proper attire.” “Access to public beaches is forbidden to ‘any person not properly dressed, respectful of morality and secularism, respecting the rules of hygiene and safety,’” the Nice bylaw says.

#WTFFrance but I guess this is okay because they're not Muslims 🙂👏🏻👏🏻
فاطمة الزعابي @tootahsz

#WTFFrance but I guess this is okay because they're not Muslims 🙂👏🏻👏🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite
Est-ce qu'on les aurait aussi déshabillée ? J'ai comme un GROS doute. #WTFFrance
ΔRomain HamonΔ @EpiRoms

Est-ce qu'on les aurait aussi déshabillée ? J'ai comme un GROS doute. #WTFFrance

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Also, if you look at the photos, the woman being fined by the police isn't even wearing a burkini and does not appear to have any intention of swimming.

So just to be clear - we aren't talking about a "burkini ban" - we are seeing this discriminatory law for what it is: a Muslim female ban.
Hend Amry @LibyaLiberty

So just to be clear - we aren't talking about a "burkini ban" - we are seeing this discriminatory law for what it is: a Muslim female ban.

Reply Retweet Favorite
'Coercing a woman out of a burqa is as bad as coercing her into one.' This can't be repeated enough. #WTFFRANCE
Lina - سيرين @Lina_Serene

'Coercing a woman out of a burqa is as bad as coercing her into one.' This can't be repeated enough. #WTFFRANCE

Reply Retweet Favorite
forcing women to uncover is just as bad as forcing us to cover up. #France #BurkiniBan
Afra @aphradity

forcing women to uncover is just as bad as forcing us to cover up. #France #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's also the fact that the "swimsuit police" for women isn't even a new thing. In the 1920s, police officers would check the length of women's bathing suits and arrest those whose suits didn't comply.

Poignant pictures of the 'swimsuit police' of the early 1920s. https://t.co/uNEgtfkTFW #burkiniban
Maya Ninel Robert @mayaninel

Poignant pictures of the 'swimsuit police' of the early 1920s. https://t.co/uNEgtfkTFW #burkiniban

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Regardless of politics or culture, if you're ok with a police officer telling a woman to remove clothing, something's wrong #BurkiniBan
Eoghan mac Suibhne @buileshuibhne

Regardless of politics or culture, if you're ok with a police officer telling a woman to remove clothing, something's wrong #BurkiniBan

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's even a #WTFFrance hashtag that's currently trending.

SORORITY #WTFFrance
S A N Ä A @sanaak

SORORITY #WTFFrance

Reply Retweet Favorite

For most people, the entire thing looks like assault.

In my world, when men with guns tell a woman to undress, that's an extremely serious assault, not a secular value. #Burkini #WTFFrance
Amy Lawton @socialchangeftw

In my world, when men with guns tell a woman to undress, that's an extremely serious assault, not a secular value. #Burkini #WTFFrance

Reply Retweet Favorite

A handful of celebrities expressed shock and anger as well.

Women forced 2 conform to dress code to make point that women "forced" 2 conform 2 religious dress code not OK...? https://t.co/Z10mOqsm3p
Susan Sarandon @SusanSarandon

Women forced 2 conform to dress code to make point that women "forced" 2 conform 2 religious dress code not OK...? https://t.co/Z10mOqsm3p

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Fucking heinous, France. Who &amp; what are you protecting, exactly? https://t.co/xdMyQfIgD2
Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman

Fucking heinous, France. Who &amp; what are you protecting, exactly? https://t.co/xdMyQfIgD2

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@France I just saw a picture of a woman in a burkini please turn off the internet
rob delaney @robdelaney

.@France I just saw a picture of a woman in a burkini please turn off the internet

Reply Retweet Favorite
Even in these polarized times, I feel confident all Americans can unite in the belief that this French burkini ban nonsense is ludicrous.
Christopher Hayes @chrislhayes

Even in these polarized times, I feel confident all Americans can unite in the belief that this French burkini ban nonsense is ludicrous.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT