People Are Horrified That French Police Forced This Muslim Woman To Remove Her Clothes
Photos were released Tuesday night of police officers in Nice, France, forcing a Muslim woman to take off her head scarf and long-sleeved shirt.
These photos were released Tuesday showing police officers in Nice, France, fining a woman for wearing a headscarf and long-sleeved top. They also appear to force her to remove some of her clothing.
When the photos hit Twitter, people were horrified.
People were also quick to point out the hypocrisy of the bylaws that mayors in the South of France are using to enforce a ban on "burkinis," or modest swimwear for Muslim women.
The bylaws in Nice do not specifically prohibit the burkini. Instead, they refer only to vaguely defined “proper attire.” “Access to public beaches is forbidden to ‘any person not properly dressed, respectful of morality and secularism, respecting the rules of hygiene and safety,’” the Nice bylaw says.
Also, if you look at the photos, the woman being fined by the police isn't even wearing a burkini and does not appear to have any intention of swimming.
There's also the fact that the "swimsuit police" for women isn't even a new thing. In the 1920s, police officers would check the length of women's bathing suits and arrest those whose suits didn't comply.
There's even a #WTFFrance hashtag that's currently trending.
For most people, the entire thing looks like assault.
A handful of celebrities expressed shock and anger as well.
