This Facebook Status About The Orlando Shooting Is Horrifying

First responders described the sounds of phones ringing in the pockets of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

At least 49 people were killed after Omar Mir Seddique Mateen opened fire on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. At least 53 wounded people were taken to hospitals, including one injured police officer.

After the shooting had stopped and the music had been turned off, the sounds of victims' phones rang in their pockets as loved ones tried to reach them.

The status, capturing a detail many have never considered about the aftermath of a mass shooting, was screenshot and viewed another half a million times on Imgur.

Carvin told BuzzFeed News that he thinks that sometimes it's the sounds, and not the images, of something traumatic that haunt you the most.

"The reactions I received [on Facebook] were similar to how I initially reacted to it," Carvin said. "When you imagine the situation — of first responders standing amongst the dead for the very first time, mobile phones ringing incessantly — it's absolutely haunting. And you can only imagine how the experience will forever change the lives of those first responders."