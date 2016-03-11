People Are Harassing This Woman After She Shared Video Of A Man Assaulting Her On The Street
Journalist Andrea Noel posted the video on social media in the hopes of identifying her attacker.
On Tuesday, Andrea Noel, a journalist from Mexico City, was assaulted in the street by an unknown man. The man ran up behind her and pulled down her underwear.
Luckily, CCTV footage managed to capture the assault — which incidentally happened on International Women's Day. Noel posted the footage on Twitter where it was retweeted thousands of times.
It was then shared on Facebook, where it was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Noel is now hoping the internet can help her identify her attacker.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mexico doesn't have a law against street harassment, but according to El Daily Post, Noel plans to sue the man if she can find him.
Though Noel has received support since the incident, her social media accounts have also been flooded with hateful messages.
Noel is retweeting trolls, shining a light on what happens when a woman speaks up about street harassment in Mexico.
Noel wrote that she plans to go to the authorities, but isn't optimistic. "I am waiting for them to give me the video and I will go to the police. But I know there will be total impunity," she wrote.
She's also trying to get Twitter to ban users who are sending her death threats.
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Javier Aceves (Baxter) es Editor en Jefe de BuzzFeed México y vive en la Ciudad de México.
Contact Baxter at javier.aceves@buzzfeed.com.
-
Raquel Miserachi es redactora de BuzzFeed México y vive en la Ciudad de México.
Contact Raquel Miserachi at raquel.miserachi@buzzfeed.com.