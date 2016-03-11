BuzzFeed News

People Are Harassing This Woman After She Shared Video Of A Man Assaulting Her On The Street

Journalist Andrea Noel posted the video on social media in the hopes of identifying her attacker.

By Ryan Broderick and Baxter and Raquel Miserachi

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Baxter

Baxter

Editor-In-Chief, BuzzFeed Mexico

Headshot of Raquel Miserachi

Raquel Miserachi

BuzzFeed Staff, Mexico

Posted on March 11, 2016, at 8:31 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Andrea Noel, a journalist from Mexico City, was assaulted in the street by an unknown man. The man ran up behind her and pulled down her underwear.

Me acaban de levantar el vestido y bajar los calzones en medio de #Condesa. Sexual assault is not a funny prank. It is an abusive violation.
Andrea Noel ϟ @metabolizedjunk

Me acaban de levantar el vestido y bajar los calzones en medio de #Condesa. Sexual assault is not a funny prank. It is an abusive violation.

Luckily, CCTV footage managed to capture the assault — which incidentally happened on International Women's Day. Noel posted the footage on Twitter where it was retweeted thousands of times.

Si alguien reconoce a este imbécil, favor de identificarlo. Women should be able to walk safely. #FelizDiaDeLaMujer
Andrea Noel ϟ @metabolizedjunk

Si alguien reconoce a este imbécil, favor de identificarlo. Women should be able to walk safely. #FelizDiaDeLaMujer

"If anyone recognizes this idiot, please identify him. Women should be able to walk safely. #HappyWomensDay"

It was then shared on Facebook, where it was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

&quot;Once again, as usual with women all across Mexico, I was harassed in broad daylight, in a beautiful street. #HappyWomensDay&quot;If you recognize this asshole please ID him. #Condesa&quot; [Condesa is a neighborhood in Mexico City.]
Facebook: avinylrevolver

"Once again, as usual with women all across Mexico, I was harassed in broad daylight, in a beautiful street. #HappyWomensDay

"If you recognize this asshole please ID him. #Condesa" [Condesa is a neighborhood in Mexico City.]

Noel is now hoping the internet can help her identify her attacker.

Twitter: @metabolizedjunk
Mexico doesn't have a law against street harassment, but according to El Daily Post, Noel plans to sue the man if she can find him.

Twitter: @metabolizedjunk

Though Noel has received support since the incident, her social media accounts have also been flooded with hateful messages.

Twitter: @metabolizedjunk
&quot;@metabolizedjunk @lonelycholo This qualifies as sexual harassment. I’d suggest that you file a police report. Even more, if you have witnesses.&quot; &quot;@Phantomatiques @lonelycholo I’m waiting an hour for a video. I’m all up to filing a report, but I know there’s going to be total impunity.&quot;
Twitter: @metabolizedjunk

"@metabolizedjunk @lonelycholo This qualifies as sexual harassment. I’d suggest that you file a police report. Even more, if you have witnesses."

"@Phantomatiques @lonelycholo I’m waiting an hour for a video. I’m all up to filing a report, but I know there’s going to be total impunity."

Noel is retweeting trolls, shining a light on what happens when a woman speaks up about street harassment in Mexico.

&quot;Really? #Mexico&quot;&quot;Holy shit! @metabolizedjunk I hope I find this motherfucker, just to give a prize and a cape to this anonymous hero. You deserved rape.&quot;
Twitter: @metabolizedjunk

"Really? #Mexico"

"Holy shit! @metabolizedjunk I hope I find this motherfucker, just to give a prize and a cape to this anonymous hero. You deserved rape."

Noel wrote that she plans to go to the authorities, but isn't optimistic. "I am waiting for them to give me the video and I will go to the police. But I know there will be total impunity," she wrote.

&quot;Oh. You should let yourself be loved, and stop complaining. You should be thankful that someone enjoys your body.&quot;
Twitter: @MtroPeludito

"Oh. You should let yourself be loved, and stop complaining. You should be thankful that someone enjoys your body."

She's also trying to get Twitter to ban users who are sending her death threats.

Ayuden a @twitter a bloquear a usuarios como estos:
Andrea Noel ϟ @metabolizedjunk

Ayuden a @twitter a bloquear a usuarios como estos:

"Help @twitter block users like this:"

