Trump Supporters Quietly Built A Massive List With The Personal Information Of Thousands Of People

Trump Supporters Quietly Built A Massive List With The Personal Information Of Thousands Of People

The list began traveling the dark corners of the internet around April as a scattered collection of names, addresses, phone numbers, and social media accounts. It's now a massive organized database of thousands of people.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 1:15 p.m. ET

On Thursday, a 4chan user linked to a massive pastebin document in a thread called "ANTIFA GETS DOXXED."

The pastebin file has been traveling around the internet since at least April. It started as a scattered collection of names, phone numbers, addresses, and social media accounts of about 3,000 people — and now, months later, it's grown into a massive organized database of apparently thousands more.

The sprawling document, which is still up, opens with text reading, "Someone hacked Antifa [sic], and got the entire list of people available for antifa activities."

The text at the top of the document is basically gibberish. There is no singular "Antifa" to hack. Anti-fascist communities are usually loose networks of left-wing activists and anarchists who organize locally to disrupt far-right demonstrations.

The intro to the document, however, pushes a popular conspiracy theory on far-right message boards that anti-fascist activists are actually well-organized agents working for a cabal of globalist elites.

The list is a hodgepodge of names and personal information collected over months, but the origins of the list date back to a petition set up in April by the organization Refuse Fascism.

Refusefascism.org’s petition was a list of people who signed a letter condemning the Trump administration and accusing it of spreading fascism.

“We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime,” the petition reads. “The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration, this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out.”

The petition was linked to on 4chan, with a user writing, "These fucking imbecilic ‘antifa’ have given us a wonderful gift!! They have created a list of names for /pol/ to crawl through and cross check all the hundreds of antifa sympathizers."

A day later, 4chan users began organizing a way to look up the names on refusefascism.org’s petition by turning it into a game. Instead of usernames, 4chan gives users a number generated by the order of when they post. The original poster told users that if their post ended in 00–04, they would look up last names with A; if it ended in 05–08, they would look up last names with B; and so on.

“We will respond to this attack by exposing to the world the nature and danger posed by these fascist cowards, by defeating their attempts to destroy people’s lives, and by bringing forward even more people to stand up against the fascist regime to say: NO! We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America,” Refuse Fascism told BuzzFeed News when the pastebin file started getting compiled.

The document has grown considerably since April, easily tripling in size, and no longer simply listing the names from Refuse Fascism. The document now breaks down "anti-fascists" by perceived organization.

One section contains Facebook profiles for people associated with By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a pro-immigration coalition.

BAMN did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Another section is titled "AntiFa/ShareBlue" and contains 833 names of people believed to be associated with ShareBlue, a left-wing social publisher.

ShareBlue is owned by the journalist and political activist David Brock and formerly headed by former Clinton staffer Peter Daou.

It's also been a constant target for far-right trolls who believe it's the publishing arm of a global conspiracy to undermine the Trump administration.

It's unclear how the 800 names in the section became associated with ShareBlue, however. Not a single member of ShareBlue's editorial team is on the list. ShareBlue declined to comment.

The original pastebin document based on the Refuse Fascism petition was pretty detailed, but this new one is more extensive.

Whole sections of it are just Facebook links to people's profiles.

There's also a section for people believed to be active anti-fascists.

One section has the names and Facebook profiles of people who are believed to have attended an event in Seattle's Judkin Park on May 1.

The 4chan users have increasingly become interested in the identification and doxing of anti-fascist activists in the last few months. Users recently swarmed a man named Eric Clanton, whom they accused of acting violently at an April protest at the University of California, Berkeley, even though no charges were actually filed against him at the time.

The process for identifying anti-Trump protesters seen in photos and in livestreams is typically done via crowdsource on platforms like 4chan, Reddit, and Discord. Which means that some people — even if they weren't at a protest but look close enough to someone who was — could have their Facebook page end up on a list like this.

One of the more alarming sections of the document contains a collection of people's pictures, addresses, and places of employment. The information appears to have come from a separate list that has now been merged with the mega list.

The section contains links to the photo-sharing site Imgur, with cached versions of people's profile pictures.

Judging by the types of people and accounts in the pastebin document, it appears as though far-right trolls have been compiling names found on left-wing petitions and public members of anti-fascist or left-wing Facebook groups. If you have publicly hit "attending" on a large anti-Trump protest in the last six months there's a chance you're on it.

Pastebin has removed the document dozens of times, but users usually put mirrors up immediately. Many of the communities building these lists are organized on .onion sub-domains as a way to operate relatively anonymously.

The pastebin file being shared this week seems to actually be part of a larger harassment campaign against anti-fascists and anti-Trump protesters.

An audio file was shared on 4chan's /pol/ messageboard on Thursday, as well, with two hours of audio that were purportedly secretly recorded at an anti-fascist meeting.

According to 4chan users, the audio was recorded at a meeting in Peterborough, Ontario, between local anti-fascists and a representative for the Jewish Defense League, which didn't immediately return a request for comment.

About an hour later, a European 4chan user described how he "tracks" anti-fascists by "infiltrating" art spaces and skate parks.

An hour after that, the pastebin file was shared. The users believed it was proof of a large-scale Bolshevik conspiracy to infiltrate colleges and the tech industry.

And then, an hour after that, a 4chan user created a post describing how he snuck into an "Antifa House."

All of these posts were heavily promoted on @polNewsInfinity, a Twitter account that aggregates 4chan chatter for far-right Twitter users.

Most likely the new wave of harassment this week against anti-fascists is in response to an article published by the New York Times on Tuesday.

The article details the experiences of a 25-year-old Swedish graduate student named Patrik Hermansson, who spent a year undercover in the alt-right movement. A documentary about Hermansson's time in the movement is being released by British anti-racist watchdog group Hope Not Hate.

