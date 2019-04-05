 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Do You Put Your Pants On Before Or After You Put Your Socks On?

Trending

Do You Put Your Pants On Before Or After You Put Your Socks On?

Please, help me settle this argument once and for all. In the morning, when you're getting dressed, which comes first... pants or socks?

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 5, 2019, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Hello everyone, every morning, for the last 29 years of my life, this is how I've gotten dressed: pants on first, then socks, then shoes.

Ojo Images / Getty Images

This morning, however, I was feeling sorta funky, and decided to shake things up. I put my socks on first, then my pants. Then I made the mistake of tweeting about it.

You guys ever put your socks on before your pants? Really interesting way to shake up the morning.
Ryan Broderick @broderick

You guys ever put your socks on before your pants? Really interesting way to shake up the morning.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reactions were EXTREMELY intense.

@broderick you’re a monster if you put your socks AFTER the pants 🤣
Christopher Holland @hollandmeister

@broderick you’re a monster if you put your socks AFTER the pants 🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
@broderick yes as i am not insane
ya boi @frankalexh

@broderick yes as i am not insane

Reply Retweet Favorite
@broderick Ryan the fact that you put pants on before socks is somehow the most disturbing thing I’ve learned about you in years.
Cates Holderness @catesish

@broderick Ryan the fact that you put pants on before socks is somehow the most disturbing thing I’ve learned about you in years.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A couple people said I'd look like a chicken??? Standing in just a shirt and underwear???

@broderick You stand in your house in a shirt, underwear and bare legs like some sort of chicken every day? Suddenly you make more sense.
Carl Anka @Ankaman616

@broderick You stand in your house in a shirt, underwear and bare legs like some sort of chicken every day? Suddenly you make more sense.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And more than a few disgusting people kept telling me that socks are pants lube, which I am really unhappy about.

@broderick socks are trousers lubricant
Paul Curry @cr3

@broderick socks are trousers lubricant

Reply Retweet Favorite
@broderick The fuck, do your feet come pre-lubed
Nick Douglas @toomuchnick

@broderick The fuck, do your feet come pre-lubed

Reply Retweet Favorite
@broderick Pant lubricators
Eric Nakagawa 💪🏻🍕🚀 @ericnakagawa

@broderick Pant lubricators

Reply Retweet Favorite

I tried to set the record straight, once and for all.

Correct clothing order: Underwear -&gt; shirt -&gt; pants -&gt; [sweater] -&gt; socks -&gt; shoes -&gt; coat
Ryan Broderick @broderick

Correct clothing order: Underwear -&gt; shirt -&gt; pants -&gt; [sweater] -&gt; socks -&gt; shoes -&gt; coat

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it made things even worse.

@broderick this is sociopathic
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

@broderick this is sociopathic

Reply Retweet Favorite
@broderick what the fuck
alex hern @alexhern

@broderick what the fuck

Reply Retweet Favorite

Am I the wrong one here? Is this how you all look every morning?

Piotr Marcinski / Getty Images

Am I the only one who's not walking around their room looking like this?

Charlie Schuck / Getty Images

What's the answer here?!

Lightfieldstudios / Getty Images

  1. Do you put your socks on before or after you put on your pants?

    Do you put your socks on before or after you put on your pants?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Socks before pants
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pants before socks
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you put your socks on before or after you put on your pants?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

ADVERTISEMENT