Do You Put Your Pants On Before Or After You Put Your Socks On?
Please, help me settle this argument once and for all. In the morning, when you're getting dressed, which comes first... pants or socks?
Hello everyone, every morning, for the last 29 years of my life, this is how I've gotten dressed: pants on first, then socks, then shoes.
This morning, however, I was feeling sorta funky, and decided to shake things up. I put my socks on first, then my pants. Then I made the mistake of tweeting about it.
The reactions were EXTREMELY intense.
A couple people said I'd look like a chicken??? Standing in just a shirt and underwear???
And more than a few disgusting people kept telling me that socks are pants lube, which I am really unhappy about.
I tried to set the record straight, once and for all.
And it made things even worse.
Am I the wrong one here? Is this how you all look every morning?
Am I the only one who's not walking around their room looking like this?
What's the answer here?!
Do you put your socks on before or after you put on your pants?
