Panicked Coronavirus Shoppers Are Overwhelming Prepper And Survivalist Stores

Online stores for survivalists and preppers have seen a massive uptick in sales as the coronavirus outbreak in the US has worsened — but the interest is not from survivalists or preppers. It’s from people who hadn’t thought of emergency preparations until now.



“What we're seeing now is that people are finally seeing that the world is a fragile place,” Adam Handelsman, a spokesperson for Mira Safety, told BuzzFeed News.

Started a little over a year ago, Mira Safety is an online store that focuses on emergency supplies for forest fires, like respirator masks. Handelsman said the shop is currently running about a three-week back order on all its products, which include military-grade respirators, hazmat suits, and Geiger counters.

Handelsman waved away the notion, however, that it was members of the prepper community who were stocking up in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which as of Wednesday had reached 128 cases in the US and nine deaths.

“The fact is that the doomsday prepper community that's mocked isn’t buying our product,” he said. “They've had this stuff for years.”

Instead, he said, its customers are people from large cities like New York or San Francisco who have never considered disaster prep before. “I really need to harp on this: Doomsday preppers in America, they're spoofed on, there are shows,” he said. But, “they're ready for this.”

He’s also seen a huge increase in interest in the other survivalist company for which he does public relations: Gladiator Solutions — which sells body armor. “People are getting more concerned about civil unrest,” he said.