Outrage After Women Were Assaulted By A Mob Of Men In A City Center On New Year's

There were reports of police watching helplessly unable to do anything against the crowds of men, who severely outnumbered the police. According to local media, more than 15,000 police officials were on duty on streets and yet they failed to stop the mobs.

A former city police commissioner told the Bangalore Mirror that the mobs of men were so massive that the entire city’s police force, along with men from reserve battalions, were called in to try and keep the peace during the night.