A Guy Told A Disgusting Story About Having Sex With A Coconut And Now It's A Whole Thing

This guy says he tried to have sex with a coconut and then went on a date. When the girl decided to go down on him she freaked out because he tasted like coconut (because he apparently didn't shower) and then she had to explain that she's allergic to coconut. "TLDR: got intimate with a nut, later while trying to get a nut, I got a girl who can't handle nuts, and now thinks I'm nuts," he wrote.