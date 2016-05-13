This Is A Horrifying Video Of What Might Be The Worst Airport Security Line Of All Time

Oh, and the TSA would like you to organize your carry-on a little better, ok?

The video is titled "TSA are you f***ing kidding me?" and in the description it says it was filmed at Chicago's Midway Airport.

Adding insult to injury, it appears that there are TSA pre-screening advertisements appearing on the video.

Reporters said passengers told them that some had waited up to an hour to get through the security checkpoint. They said, however, that by 10 p.m. the line had returned to normal.

Unfortunately, though, this doesn't look like it's a one-time problem for Chicago Midway. A quick glance at Twitter reveals that this sort of thing seems to be pretty common.

All of these photos on Twitter were uploaded within the last week.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Chicago Department of Aviation, the TSA, and the video's original poster for comment.

Never seen a security line this long at LaGuardia - what's going on @united and @NY_NJairports ?? #hatethewait

Long lines actually appear to be an issue at airports around the nation. Here's La Guardia in New York City:

This is the TSA line at the Orlando International Airport aka MCO. Cattle Call Insanity! #iHateTheWait

Secretary Jeh C. Johnson released a statement on the long lines currently being reported at airports around the country, saying the TSA is increasing their staff to expedite checkpoint wait times. You can read the full statement below:

The TSA followed up with more information later, saying, essenially, too many people were flying and they are packing thier carry-ons too tightly.

"The rise in checkpoint wait times is fueled in part by the unprecedented rapid growth in travel volume, with the number of travelers up more than seven percent over last year, coupled with more people traveling with carry-on bags, in many cases packed to or exceeding the bag's capacity," The TSA said.

"An uncluttered carry-on bag helps TSA better screen the item with greater efficiency."