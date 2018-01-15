How Many Of These "Forbidden Snacks" Would You Eat?
Tide Pods were only the beginning, people.
It's 2018, everything is awful, we're seconds away from nuclear annihilation, and for some reason teenagers are all eating Tide Pods.
But now, maybe even worse than that, people are talking about eating all sorts of weird, aesthetically pleasing shit. So let's settle this once and for all...
Do these Tide Pods look delicious to you for some inexplicable reason?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about Aerogel?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or this violin rosin?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about these forbidden orbs?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about a Finish Powerball?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or these forbidden burritos?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or this toilet Kool-Aid?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
What about these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or, uh, these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
OK, what about these?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Or this forbidden bread?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
And lastly, do you find something about this molten glass delicious-looking?
Would you eat it?
Would you eat it?
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.