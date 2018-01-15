BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

How Many Of These "Forbidden Snacks" Would You Eat?

news / quiz / poll

How Many Of These "Forbidden Snacks" Would You Eat?

Tide Pods were only the beginning, people.

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 15, 2018, at 9:18 a.m. ET

It's 2018, everything is awful, we're seconds away from nuclear annihilation, and for some reason teenagers are all eating Tide Pods.

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?
moni 🧝🏻‍♀️ @unIatched

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?

Reply Retweet Favorite

But now, maybe even worse than that, people are talking about eating all sorts of weird, aesthetically pleasing shit. So let's settle this once and for all...

starship-one.tumblr.com

Do these Tide Pods look delicious to you for some inexplicable reason?

lemonshaped.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

What about these?

lulurantis.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hell yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No<br />
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

What about Aerogel?

Twitter: @MaxKriegerVG

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this violin rosin?

battleshipping.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Weirdly, yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

What about these?

Twitter: @ratedmandy

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sure, yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

What about these forbidden orbs?

numbersixithink.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hmm, yes <br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

What about a Finish Powerball?

hellobendykitty.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No way
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

Or these forbidden burritos?

simplynovology.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, OK, fine
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Why are people like this?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Or this toilet Kool-Aid?

Twitter: @SnacksForbidden

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mmmm, blue
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ew no
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

What about these?

trashfirefallon.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yeah
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nope
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Or, uh, these?

Twitter: @katiecuon

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Somehow, yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lord no
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

Or these?

sesshomarou.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    For some reason, yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

OK, what about these?

Twittter.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this forbidden bread?

the-metal-president.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The bread looks good!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Noooo
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

And lastly, do you find something about this molten glass delicious-looking?

numbersixithink.tumblr.com

  1. Would you eat it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    I know it would kill me but it looks delicious
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I hate everyone and everything
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Would you eat it?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT