A 20-Year-Old Is Helping John McAfee's 2020 Campaign Team By Teaching Him How To Shitpost About Anime

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

John McAfee, a one-time antivirus entrepreneur who has become a cult figure for internet libertarians and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, is gearing up for a 2020 presidential run.

The British American computer programmer announced over the summer that he was going to run in 2020. McAfee lost the Libertarian Party nomination to former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson in 2016.

McAfee is best-known for creating and selling McAfee antivirus software. He was then accused of murder — which he denies. He then rebranded himself as the CEO of a cryptocurrency firm, which he severed ties with.

On Thursday, McAfee tweeted the words "McAfee 2020" written over a picture of Spike Spiegel, the main character from the anime Cowboy Bebop.