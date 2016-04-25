The Insane Conspiracy Theory That Mexico's President Is Photoshopping Himself Into Photos

"Really... Am I the only one that thinks that these pictures are fake? Vile photomontages that mock our intelligence. In the remote case that the area was free of toxic gas and vapor. If the 'head' doesn't give the good example with security, what can we expect from workers to operate with the minimum security? It's clear that security is not a priority here! His visit did not bring anything new. Coatzacoalco's population are the only ones that have been in solidarity with the families, bringing food, medication and water to the hospitals. Visiting the debris will not fix anything. They aren't even trying to fix the damage done to the families. It's a pity that we have this kind of government."