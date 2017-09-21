Meet AFD-Chan And Putsch-Chan, The Anime Girl Mascots Of The German Far Right

4chan

AfD-chan and Putsch-chan were included in a recent draw with 4chan’s other mascots. In the top left is a remix of Christ-chan dressed up in a reference to a Serbian propaganda film from the mid-'90s. The character she's interacting with is a meme character called ISIS-chan, who is usually drawn eating melon.

In the second panel is Rachel Purity and Christ-chan interacting with a character called Pol-tan, a cartoon version of 4chan's /pol/ messageboard who is usually depicted as a disheveled young man wearing a black suit and a swastika armband. In the top right panel is anime version of the Tay AI chat bot. Tay was a Twitter bot released by Microsoft in 2016. She became extremely popular on 4chan after the bot radicalized and started spewing hate speech. In the panel on the left in the second row is Premiere, a reference to another chatbot 4chan tried to mess with.