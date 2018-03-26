BuzzFeed News

I Watched Every Marvel Movie In One Weekend And Now I’m Convinced The Soul Stone Is In Wakanda

Alright, people, let's dig into this whole mess.

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 26, 2018, at 10:47 a.m. ET

***This post contains spoilers for every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, including Black Panther, so proceed with caution!***

We're about a month away from Avengers: Infinity War, a movie the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building to for almost a decade.

Marvel

Other than who's going to die (cough Loki), the last big mystery going into Infinity War is how Thanos, the Mad Titan, will get ahold of the Infinity Stones.

Marvel

Even if you've been sort of half-following the Marvel movies, you probably know what that Thanos wants to complete the Infinity Gauntlet — basically a big magic glove that needs six magic stones to fully power it.

Marvel
The first time we see Thanos put on the gauntlet is during a post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

So far, after 18 movies, we have come across five of the six stones. The sixth, the Soul Stone, is still missing. The question becomes: where is the Soul Stone?

If you’re puzzled about the Infinity Stones, this might help! Movies they’re featured in, their containment devices, and who has them now. https://t.co/gLquJlbzIT
Louie @Mantia

If you’re puzzled about the Infinity Stones, this might help! Movies they’re featured in, their containment devices, and who has them now. https://t.co/gLquJlbzIT

Short answer: It's in Wakanda. We'll walk through why, but first, let's rule out another popular theory.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MARVEL

Obviously, fans are obsessed with the stone's location. The most prominent theory is the "T.H.A.N.O.S. theory" — that Thanos's name is actually an acronym for the location of all the stones.

Marvel / Via Twitter: @shuricarter
The "T.H.A.N.O.S. theory" seems to point in the direction of Heimdall from the Thor films being the "H" and having the Soul Stone. Which seems like it makes sense.

We know Asgardians have been trying to lock up Infinity Stones for millennia. Also, Heimdall has glowing orange eyes, which is the color of the Soul Stone. And glowing eyes do seem to be a symptom of Infinity Stone possession. In Thor: The Dark World, Heimdall says he can see all the souls in the nine realms, explaining his omniscience.
MARVEL

We know Asgardians have been trying to lock up Infinity Stones for millennia. Also, Heimdall has glowing orange eyes, which is the color of the Soul Stone.

And glowing eyes do seem to be a symptom of Infinity Stone possession.

In Thor: The Dark World, Heimdall says he can see all the souls in the nine realms, explaining his omniscience.

Also, during Thor's vision in Age of Ultron (that totally wasn't just an Infinity War trailer), Heimdall is blind.

Fans have taken this to mean that Thanos will remove the Soul Stone from him and he&#x27;ll lose his vision.
MARVEL

Fans have taken this to mean that Thanos will remove the Soul Stone from him and he'll lose his vision.

But other than that, Heimdall's powers don't really line up with the properties of the Soul Stone.

In the comics, the Soul Stone has some very specific properties: • It&#x27;s sentient.• It can attack someone&#x27;s soul.• It can use an ability called &quot;Cold Light of Truth&quot; to reveal information about someone&#x27;s soul.• It can trap souls inside of itself in an idyllic pocket dimension.• Its wielder can access the memories and skills of those imprisoned within the pocket dimension.• It can also revert beings to their natural state.(Note: In the comics, the Infinity Stones are called Infinity Gems and they have different colors than they do in the movies.)
MARVEL

In the comics, the Soul Stone has some very specific properties:

• It's sentient.

• It can attack someone's soul.

• It can use an ability called "Cold Light of Truth" to reveal information about someone's soul.

• It can trap souls inside of itself in an idyllic pocket dimension.

• Its wielder can access the memories and skills of those imprisoned within the pocket dimension.

• It can also revert beings to their natural state.

(Note: In the comics, the Infinity Stones are called Infinity Gems and they have different colors than they do in the movies.)

Heimdall (or anyone) secretly being an Infinity Stone doesn't also really fit the pattern of how the Marvel films introduce Infinity Stones, though. First up was the Space Stone.

We first see the Space Stone in Captain America: The First Avenger. Hydra agents discover the stone in Norway and become obsessed with using its container, the Tesseract, as a really powerful battery. Captain America shows up, flings the Red Skull into space, and then leaves it on the bottom of the ocean.Howard Stark finds the Tesseract, says probably the worst thing you can possibly say in the Marvel universe, &quot;Seems harmless enough,&quot; and then starts trying to use it to power S.H.I.E.L.D. technology. Loki steals it from S.H.I.E.L.D. in the first Avengers movie and opens a portal to space above New York, a lot of people get hurt, and then finally it ends up back in Odin&#x27;s vault on Asgard.Except, before Asgard gets destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, Loki steals it again and uses it to teleport himself on to the Asgardian refugee ship.
MARVEL

We first see the Space Stone in Captain America: The First Avenger. Hydra agents discover the stone in Norway and become obsessed with using its container, the Tesseract, as a really powerful battery. Captain America shows up, flings the Red Skull into space, and then leaves it on the bottom of the ocean.

Howard Stark finds the Tesseract, says probably the worst thing you can possibly say in the Marvel universe, "Seems harmless enough," and then starts trying to use it to power S.H.I.E.L.D. technology. Loki steals it from S.H.I.E.L.D. in the first Avengers movie and opens a portal to space above New York, a lot of people get hurt, and then finally it ends up back in Odin's vault on Asgard.

Except, before Asgard gets destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, Loki steals it again and uses it to teleport himself on to the Asgardian refugee ship.

The next stone introduced was the Mind Stone.

The Mind Stone is kept in a Chitauri scepter, which Thanos gives to Loki after Loki&#x27;s kicked out of Asgard. After the Battle of New York, the scepter is scooped up by S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, ends up with Hydra scientists in Sokovia, and is used to give superpowers to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, as seen in Age of Ultron.Then, finally, the scepter is destroyed and the Mind Stone inside of it gets put in the Vision, where it&#x27;s been ever since.
MARVEL

The Mind Stone is kept in a Chitauri scepter, which Thanos gives to Loki after Loki's kicked out of Asgard. After the Battle of New York, the scepter is scooped up by S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, ends up with Hydra scientists in Sokovia, and is used to give superpowers to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, as seen in Age of Ultron.

Then, finally, the scepter is destroyed and the Mind Stone inside of it gets put in the Vision, where it's been ever since.

Then there's the really weird sorta-stone, the Aether.

The Aether is the super-weird one. It&#x27;s the Reality Stone and it&#x27;s typically presented as floaty red liquid. In fact, until Thor has his magic bath time in Age of Ultron, the Aether is never presented as a stone. Jane Foster finds the Aether in London in Thor: The Dark World during the Second Dark Elf Conflict. She accidentally frees it from its container, the Aether Chamber. A bunch of south London gets destroyed, Thor briefly rides the tube, the Dark Elves are defeated, and then the Asgardians manage to contain the Reality Stone and get it to the Collector, who&#x27;s had it ever since.
MARVEL

The Aether is the super-weird one. It's the Reality Stone and it's typically presented as floaty red liquid. In fact, until Thor has his magic bath time in Age of Ultron, the Aether is never presented as a stone.

Jane Foster finds the Aether in London in Thor: The Dark World during the Second Dark Elf Conflict. She accidentally frees it from its container, the Aether Chamber. A bunch of south London gets destroyed, Thor briefly rides the tube, the Dark Elves are defeated, and then the Asgardians manage to contain the Reality Stone and get it to the Collector, who's had it ever since.

The Infinity Stone we know the most about is the Power Stone.

We first see the Orb when Star-Lord steals it at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Then Ronan the Accuser, at first working for Thanos, gets ahold of it, frees the Power Stone from the Orb, puts it in his hammer, and plans to destroy Xandar with it. Star-Lord and the Guardians stop him, get the Stone back into the Orb, and give it back to the Nova Corps, who have it locked in a vault on Xandar.
MARVEL

We first see the Orb when Star-Lord steals it at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Then Ronan the Accuser, at first working for Thanos, gets ahold of it, frees the Power Stone from the Orb, puts it in his hammer, and plans to destroy Xandar with it. Star-Lord and the Guardians stop him, get the Stone back into the Orb, and give it back to the Nova Corps, who have it locked in a vault on Xandar.

And finally, we've got the Time Stone.

The Time Stone was locked inside the Eye of Agamotto by the first Sorcerer Supreme, as seen in Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange returns the Eye to Kamar-Taj after his battle with Dormammu, believing he isn&#x27;t ready to fully control it.Although! Strange is wearing the Eye when he meets Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, which seems to imply he&#x27;s figured out how to properly use it now.
MARVEL

The Time Stone was locked inside the Eye of Agamotto by the first Sorcerer Supreme, as seen in Doctor Strange. Doctor Strange returns the Eye to Kamar-Taj after his battle with Dormammu, believing he isn't ready to fully control it.

Although! Strange is wearing the Eye when he meets Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, which seems to imply he's figured out how to properly use it now.

Infinity Stones are usually introduced first by their containers. They also appear to have the ability to affect their environments, like the weird glitchy car park in Thor: The Dark World.

MARVEL

Or like when the Scepter starts to infect everyone's minds when they're onboard the Helicarrier in The Avengers.

MARVEL

Heading into Infinity War, we've got a stone with the Asgardians, another in the Vision's head, one with the Collector, one on Xandar, and one in Manhattan.

MARVEL

In the Infinity War trailer, Thanos is only shown with the Power Stone and the Space Stone. RIP Xandar and the Asgardians, I guess.

Guys, seriously, Loki is so dead in this movie.
MARVEL

Guys, seriously, Loki is so dead in this movie.

And it looks like the Black Order, Thanos's goon squad, will strip Vision of his Mind Stone.

This shot also gets in the way of the &quot;Heimdall as the Soul Stone&quot; theory. Having two Infinity Stones pulled out of people in one movie would be a bit much.
MARVEL

This shot also gets in the way of the "Heimdall as the Soul Stone" theory. Having two Infinity Stones pulled out of people in one movie would be a bit much.

We also know from the Infinity War trailer that Thanos goes to Wakanda.

MARVEL

When Thanos is shown fighting Cap, the same two stones are in his gauntlet. It's safe to assume there's a reason Thanos goes to Wakanda. Like, you know, to get an Infinity Stone.

MARVEL

Another thing to keep in mind is that every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is either directly related to S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers or has an Infinity Stone in it.

MARVEL

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Doctor Strange appear to be the only two movies in the MCU that introduce a completely separate storyline without appearances from any Avenger or agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (except for Thor's teeny-tiny cameo in the post-credits of Doctor Strange).

They do, however, set up the backstory for an Infinity Stone.

Alright, cool, how are you doing? Everyone still with me here? All of this brings us to Black Panther.

Now, Black Panther does have some characters who have appeared in previous MCU movies, like Martin Freeman&#x27;s CIA agent, Everett Ross, and Andy Serkis&#x27;s Ulysses Klaue. Also, T&#x27;Challa was a huge part of Captain America: Civil War. But it may be following a pattern that has emerged in the second and third phases of the MCU. If a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent or an Avenger doesn&#x27;t show up in the movie, an Infinity Stone usually does.
MARVEL

Now, Black Panther does have some characters who have appeared in previous MCU movies, like Martin Freeman's CIA agent, Everett Ross, and Andy Serkis's Ulysses Klaue. Also, T'Challa was a huge part of Captain America: Civil War. But it may be following a pattern that has emerged in the second and third phases of the MCU.

If a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent or an Avenger doesn't show up in the movie, an Infinity Stone usually does.

And so far there has been only one thing in the MCU that comes close to matching the description in the comics of the Soul Stone: vibranium.

MARVEL

It would make complete sense that the Soul Stone's container was the vibranium that crashed in Wakanda.

MARVEL

You might be saying to yourself, "But what about the color?" The vibranium energy in Wakanda is always shown as a bluish-purple.

MARVEL

Well, we know that vibranium in its metallic form can be silver. Also, Infinity Stone containers have differed in color from their stones before. The Chitauri scepter was blue until it was cracked open and revealed to be yellow.

The vibranium meteorite being the Soul Stone's container would also explain the mutated flowers in Wakanda that are used during the heart-shaped herb ceremony.

The heart-shaped herb checks off a bunch of properties the Soul Stone has in the comics:• It can trap souls inside of itself in an idyllic pocket dimension, like the Lion King dimension T&#x27;Challa goes to during the herb ceremony.• Its wielder can access the memories and skills of those imprisoned within the pocket dimension, like T&#x27;Challa&#x27;s conversation with his dead father.• It can also revert beings to their natural state, like removing T&#x27;Challa&#x27;s powers.
MARVEL

The heart-shaped herb checks off a bunch of properties the Soul Stone has in the comics:

• It can trap souls inside of itself in an idyllic pocket dimension, like the Lion King dimension T'Challa goes to during the herb ceremony.

• Its wielder can access the memories and skills of those imprisoned within the pocket dimension, like T'Challa's conversation with his dead father.

• It can also revert beings to their natural state, like removing T'Challa's powers.

In this scene, T'Challa has literally been stripped of all of his powers, inside of a pocket dimension, accessing the memories of his dead father.

MARVEL

Also, in this scene, T'Challa comes across Bast, the Wakandan panther god.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MARVEL / Via io9.gizmodo.com

One of the major themes of the MCU is that ancient religions were based on alien races. It would actually make less sense if Bast turned out to be a real deity and not an alien life form.

MARVEL
It would also create an interesting parallel between Wakandan scientists like Shuri and Western scientists like Howard Stark.

MARVEL

The whole thing with Wakanda is that they hid from the world for centuries and developed advanced technologically with the help of vibranium. Whereas Howard Stark and S.H.I.E.L.D. got their hands on the Tesseract and tried to turn it into a weapon and screwed everything up.

Also, why would Black Panther get involved in the fight against Thanos if there wasn't a direct link to Wakanda? Remember, this is a kingdom that was totally cool watching from the sidelines while the Chitauri leveled Manhattan.

Anyways, that's my theory. Thanos is headed to Wakanda to get the Soul Stone.

Ryan Broderick @broderick

(That and Loki is totally not surviving Infinity War.)

MARVEL
