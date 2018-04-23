People Are Worrying That Kanye West Is Getting Radicalized By The Far Right

Adams is an enthusiastic Trump supporter, who regularly praises the president's "persuasion style." He has argued that Trump is a master of "linguistic kill shots."

Adams' turn as a far-right figurehead isn't an entirely new development. In 2006, he wrote in a now-deleted blog post that he questioned the official death toll numbers for the Holocaust. "Is it the sort of number that is so well-documented with actual names and perhaps a Nazi paper trail that no historian could doubt its accuracy, give or take ten thousand," Adams wrote. "No reasonable person doubts that the Holocaust happened, but wouldn’t you like to know how the exact number was calculated, just for context?"

Adams is also an outspoken men's rights activist. "The reality is that women are treated differently by society for exactly the same reason that children and the mentally handicapped are treated differently. It’s just easier this way for everyone," he wrote in another blog post.

When asked about his blog post, he wrote on the site Feministe that women were compromised by their emotions and couldn't understand what he was trying to say.

Adams has written extensively about the "the global gender war.” In a 2015 blog post, Adams wrote that we live in a matriarchal society we believe is actually a patriarchy, said sex is “strictly controlled by women” and argued that lack of sex drives teen boys to violence. He’s also written about how he believes the 2016 Democratic National Convention lowered men’s testosterone levels.

Adams has tweeted that the real effect of the #MeToo movement was that managers would hire fewer women because of perceived legal risk. He’s claimed that he could persuade his readers to have an orgasm with his blog post.

His blog is also very popular in both pickup artist and men’s rights communities. In a post from 2016 on the “humiliation of men,” he writes, “Many of you can’t talk about this topic without being accused of sexism, losing your jobs, and being cast out of your social groups. But I can talk about it because I endorse Hillary Clinton for president. I did that for my personal safety, because I live in California, but still, I’m on the progressive side now. That gives me some extra freedom of speech.”

In 2017, Adams said that he believes his growing far-right ideology had alienated friends and possibly cost him a Dilbert movie deal.