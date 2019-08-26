Instead of Fixing Its White Extremism Problem, iFunny Is Forcing Its Moderators To Sign NDAs

The owners of meme-sharing app and site iFunny are making its volunteer moderators sign nondisclosure agreements after the arrests this month of two of its users for allegedly threatening mass violence on the platform.



According to a copy of the NDA that BuzzFeed News received — which iFunny’s owners are calling a “Volunteer Confidentiality Agreement” — moderators would no longer be allowed to discuss the inner workings of the app. “Volunteer agrees not to use Confidential Information and/or Proprietary Data for the benefit of any other person, corporation or entity, other than the Principal, during the term of Volunteer’s work with Principal, or any time thereafter,” the agreement reads.

A current moderator for iFunny told BuzzFeed News that the app’s owners have circulated the contracts in response to the press coverage about white nationalist extremists on the app. “They’re trying to make all of us sign an NDA to shut us up so we can’t expose them again,” the moderator said.

On Aug. 11, authorities charged Justin Olsen, an 18-year-old Ohio man, with threatening a federal officer after he allegedly posted extensively on the app about mass shootings, specifically targeting Planned Parenthood. Following Olsen’s arrest, BuzzFeed News uncovered a network of white nationalists and neo-Nazis using the app. On Aug. 19, authorities charged 19-year-old Farhan Sheikh, another iFunny user, with threatening to attack an abortion clinic.

Since the arrests, white extremists have remained on the app. An iFunny user, who asked to be referred to as S, told BuzzFeed News that users had doxed the FBI agent who arrested Olsen: “[He] had his info spread all over the app, phone number, address, etc.”

S also said that he has seen other people using iFunny to threaten mass violence since Olsen’s arrest.

The same week Sheikh was arrested, iFunny’s feature team promoted a post from a now-deleted user named “BurnLGBTFag.”