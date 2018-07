Everything That's Happened Since A Bunch Of YouTubers Got A Ship To Stop Refugees Getting To Europe

Defend Europe

According to Southern in June, once the group had secured a ship, they would return to sea and stop NGOs from bringing refugees to Europe.

“We're buying bigger boats, more boats, nets to potentially stop the motors if there are smaller boats going out to Libya and over the next few months we're just going to be sending out more and more crews that I think will legitimately be able to stop these boats from going out, these NGOs,” she said.

After the stunt in May, a spokesperson for MSF told BuzzFeed News that nothing Southern was saying made any sense. “We have nothing else to say on the matter, as we do not wish to engage in a media war with far-right activists,” the spokesperson said.