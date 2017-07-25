Everything That's Happened Since A Bunch Of YouTubers Got A Ship To Stop Refugees Getting To Europe

In May, Southern was under the impression that the ship was going to be used to block and disrupt other ships.

That plan seems to have evolved considerably. Publicly, Defend Europe's social media accounts have said that the C-Star's main purpose is to investigate what NGOs are really doing with the refugees they pick up at sea.

And in July, Sellner told BuzzFeed News that the plan was to find refugees stranded at sea and use the C-Star to take them to the Tunisian city of Sfax.

"Just like the NGOs, we will, first of all, ensure that people are not in danger anymore without taking them onboard. We primarily will try to call the Libyan coast guard, and the Search-And-Rescue Central in Tunisia. If it's necessary to take them onboard, we also took precautions for that case," Sellner said. "But if they really are in nautical distress, why should they disagree when we save their lives and bring them to the next safest port?"