Nepalis Are Sharing #IAmWithIshan After Someone Threw Paint On The Prime Minister's House

A 21-year old activist has been detained after he was found splashing paint outside the main government complex and the prime minister's residence.

This is Ishan. He's a 21-year-old activist who's currently imprisoned in Nepal. Last November, he dropped his last name — he didn't want to be identified with his caste — and started traveling across the country.

Last fall, he started what's called a Padayatra — a journey on foot that was originally taken by local politicians in an effort to connect with average people. He ended up walking from the eastern part of Nepal to the west.

His commitment to the walk — abandoning his family name, his seeming lack of interest in fame — impressed some Nepalis following his walk on social media.

Here he is in front of Singha Durbar — which means the Lion's Palace, and is the official complex that houses government secretariat — holding a sign that reads, "Let's integrate everyone to save our country."

He threw paint across the main entrance of the government complex and was arrested and held by police for a few hours.

When he was released he went back out and threw paint again, this time outside the prime minister's residence. He was arrested again and has been detained since Sunday.

Palikhe told BuzzFeed News Ishan may be detained up to 24 days.

"Ishan decided to throw the paint after he returned from a 37-day walk on a highway that spans from eastern part of Nepal to its west," she said. "He was frustrated with the growing protests and strikes in the country, the killing of Madhesi protesters last year, and with the government not taking responsibility."

Palikhe said Ishan wants the government to take responsibility for what it did.

"He has openly said that he is willing to be arrested because he wants the government to respond to growing disenchantment among minority groups in the country," she said. "Ishaan has been fasting without water since Saturday and he says he will continue until the government shows it is willing to listen to demands of Nepalis who are unhappy."