A Complete Timeline Of How Trump Supporters Tried — And Failed — To Hijack The French Election

Twitter

In the midst of his tweeting, Posobiec retweeted obviously fake French documents, like this photoshopped letter from Macron's Director of General Affairs Grégoire Potton, saying he likes to masturbate to episodes of Doctor Who while listening to .wav files of sinks emptying themselves.

"I don't speak French," Posobiec told BuzzFeed News. "But the great thing about Rebel Media is that being based in Canada — I'm not in Canada myself — but being based out of there we have people in Quebec who are French speakers. So they were able to come in and you know, I was sort of emailing them this and they would respond back, 'OK, this is what this says.'"

As of Sunday afternoon, Posobiec said that The Rebel plans to continue pushing what's in the emails to French readers. He hopes to make French-language videos that explain to French speakers what was included in the hack. He also said that he had received some messages from French Twitter users.

"People would be hitting me up in French and I don't speak French, so I would hit the Google translate on that and say, 'OK, what is this guy trying to say?' and then if I couldn't quite pick it up, I would hit it up to our guys in Quebec and say, 'OK, what is this guy trying to ask me?'" he said.

When asked about how The Rebel's decision to publish details from the emails went against the French media blackout, he wondered if that would affect the credibility of outlets like Le Monde.

"I'm interested to see — I don't know France as well as I do the US — but I'm interested to see if it has the same effect," he said.