14 Of The Most WTF Headlines About Trump From Germany

We've got all the greatest hits, from "Sexmonster" to "Horror Clown".

By Ryan Broderick and Dani Beck

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Dani Beck

BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 6:17 a.m. ET

1. First up, we have Bild calling Trump a "Sexmonster".

Bild / Via Twitter: @sarahkendzior

2. Die Welt chose to go with something a little more cinematic.

Die Welt / Via Twitter: @ameckardt

3. Der Spiegel, back in January, just went with some flames, an American flag, and the word "Madness".

Der Spiegel

4. The Hamburger Morgenpost this week went with maybe the greatest headline of all time: "Please, not the horror clown!"

Hamburger Morgenpost / Via Twitter: @AlexSmithNBC
5. The Allgemeine Zeitung's designer must have had a lot of fun with this one. The top half says, "Well — Okay..." and the bottom half says, "...Or is the world upside down?"

Allgemeine Zeitung

6. Stern: "What if... Trump became president?"

Stern / Via Twitter: @kraftalex

7. Der Spiegel hit folks with another dramatic one, this one says, "The Next President: Script of Tragedy".

Der Spiegel / Via Twitter: @joncody98

8. Die Welt had another cover that was just Trump's head and the words "Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me".

Die Welt / Via Twitter: @DaIsserJa
9. Here's an inner Trump splash from Der Spiegel.

Der Spiegel / Via Twitter: @MarcusCJung

10. Welt der Wunder put Trump into a group with some other famous politicians and slapped a headline on it reading, "Psychopaths Of World History".

Welt der Wunder

11. Stern tried something a bit more subtle here with "The Beauty And The Beast".

Stern / Via Twitter: @PepA_2907

12. Der Spiegel back at it again, this time in September, with Trump eating the whole planet — "Five minutes before Trump".

Der Spiegel

13. Die Zeit had a big splash last month. "America's blonde Mussolini"

Die Zeit / Via Twitter: @_ann3tt

14. And finally, a bonus cover from Austrian magazine that's popular in Germany! A very simple: "For real?"

News Magazine
