Here Are All The Hoaxes Being Spread About The Las Vegas Shooting

Geary Danley was Facebook friends with an account that appeared to belong to Marilou Danley, who police have named as a "person of interest" in relation to the shooting. They are appealing for anyone who has seen her to contact police. Danley is a local woman and is believed to have been roommates with the shooter.

Far-right trolls have jumped on Geary as a possible suspect because his Facebook has left-leaning Facebook likes. Before the Marilou account went down, there was a post saying that Geary and Marilou had gotten married in 2011.