People Are Taking A Stand After A Man Killed A Stranger Because Women Ignored Him

Women in South Korea are furious after law enforcement dismissed the idea that a 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death due to misogyny.

"I feel calm. I'd like to apologize to the family for the incident, because their daughter was sacrificed," Kim said in a press conference. "I didn't have any personal feelings about her nor held a grudge against her."

But investigators denied that misogyny was a factor in the murder and determined that the murder was " accidental " and not a hate crime against women.

"There is a need to distinguish between hate crimes and crimes driven by mental illness. The latest case falls in the latter category," local police said during a press conference. "Hate crime arises from prejudice on a certain group, while mental illness–driven crimes are usually committed due to symptoms such as delusional thoughts and auditory hallucination."

Investigators determined that the murder had nothing to do with a culture of misogyny, but actually Kim's untreated mental illness.