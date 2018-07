People Are Taking A Stand After A Man Killed A Stranger Because Women Ignored Him

Women in South Korea are furious after law enforcement dismissed the idea that a 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death due to misogyny.

Two weeks ago, a 34-year-old man stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death at 1 a.m. in a restroom in Gangnam Station in Seoul, South Korea.

Local media reported that the unemployed man, named in the press by his last name, Kim, had a history of mental illness and that he was drawn to murdering her because he felt he was being ignored by women.

"I feel calm. I'd like to apologize to the family for the incident, because their daughter was sacrificed," Kim said in a press conference. "I didn't have any personal feelings about her nor held a grudge against her."

But investigators denied that misogyny was a factor in the murder and determined that the murder was " accidental " and not a hate crime against women.

"There is a need to distinguish between hate crimes and crimes driven by mental illness. The latest case falls in the latter category," local police said during a press conference. "Hate crime arises from prejudice on a certain group, while mental illness–driven crimes are usually committed due to symptoms such as delusional thoughts and auditory hallucination."

Investigators determined that the murder had nothing to do with a culture of misogyny, but actually Kim's untreated mental illness.