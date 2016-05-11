This Woman Says She's Getting Evicted After She Spent Her Rent Money On Beyoncé Tickets
I mean, same.
Chyna Johnson is a 22-year-old student currently finishing up her last year of college in Houston. Unfortunately, though, she says she's being evicted.
And it's all thanks to Beyoncé tickets. Johnson tweeted last weekend that after she bought the tickets with her rent money, her landlord was kicking her out of her place.
Johnson's tweet blew up, getting retweeted close to 10,000 times. Of course, some people claimed Johnson was just making it up for attention, but she maintains she's telling the truth.
"It is real. I got an eviction letter and everything," Johnson told BuzzFeed News. The concert was Saturday and she sent us some amazing Snapchats she took at the show.
As for the reactions her tweet got on Twitter, she said it was mostly people just saying, "I would have made the exact same choice, girl," "You are my spirit animal," and "Shelter comes and goes but Beyoncé is forever."
"My priorities are definitely in check to be honest," she said. "I just am a die-hard Beyoncé fan." She said she's graduating college and wanted to go out with a bang. "I had the time of my life. Literally."
As for the apartment, Johnson thinks she'll be able to persuade her landlord to give her an extension on the rent. "I've never ever been late on rent before so I'm hoping she would have some mercy on me," she said.
