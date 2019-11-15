The phrase “I hired Donald Trump to fire people like Yovanovitch" trended on Twitter Friday morning as former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified in front of the impeachment inquiry held by the House Intelligence Committee. And while it may have seemed like a spontaneous outcry from supporters of the president, the phrase has spread at a rate consistent with the coordinated inauthentic behavior expected from a network of bots or sock puppet accounts.

To be sure, many human users are sharing the phrase, including Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted a version of the phrase an hour after it surfaced: “America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more.”

The way the phrase has spread does not appear to be completely authentic. At least 7,320 tweets (including retweets) were posted that included the words posted in the first 45 minutes, according to an analysis conducted by BuzzFeed News. Within that time period, 83 accounts tweeted or retweeted the phrase over 10 times each.

A representative for Twitter told BuzzFeed News they the company was looking into whether or not the activity was coordinated or not. Later in the day, several accounts in BuzzFeed News’ data set were suspended.

As the phrase became popular on Twitter, it spread beyond the platform, appearing on YouTube and in two 4chan posts. It is also beginning to appear in public Facebook posts.

Separating out bot activity from genuine virality — particularly among pro-Trump social media users, who often operate in ways that look like bots — is difficult. Benchmarks vary, but according to the Oxford Internet Institute’s Computational Propaganda team and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Lab tweeting 50-72 times a day is suspicious, and more than 144 tweets per day very suspicious. The rate of posts from many accounts amplifying the anti-Yovanovitch phrase is consistent with automated services.