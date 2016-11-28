BuzzFeed News

Domino's Japan Is Apparently Trying To Figure Out How To Get Reindeer To Deliver Pizzas

Sure why not.

By Ryan Broderick and Eimi Yamamitsu

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Posted on November 28, 2016, at 4:30 a.m. ET

According to a lengthy press release released by Domino's Japan this month, the company is working with the "Hokkaido Delivery Integrated Research Center" to figure out how to train reindeer to deliver pizzas.

Domino's Japan

Domino's announced it on its Facebook, saying the delivery reindeer would be ready to deliver pizzas by December.

Domino's Japan

Oh, also, the whole thing is apparently going to use a GPS tracking system so you know exactly where your pizza is.

Domino's Japan

The best part of this whole stunt, though, is the promotional video they released.

Domino's Japan
Which shows "Delivery Integrated Researchers" trying to figure out how to strap pizzas to a very unhelpful reindeer.

Domino's Japan

This is what the future of pizza looks like, people.

Domino's Japan

This is what progress looks like.

Domino's Japan

According to the video, apparently the researchers settled on a pizza sleigh that the reindeer will pull around.

Domino's Japan
Which, obviously, has a pizza warmer in the back of it.

Domino's Japan

Right.

Domino's Japan

Domino's also released an incredibly serious PDF showing all of the work they've put into this whole thing.

Domino's Japan

The local reactions to this whole stunt are somewhat mixed...

&quot;Are the delivery people going to dress up as Santa?&quot;
Twitter: @niboshi0613

"Are the delivery people going to dress up as Santa?"

&quot;I bet reindeers get better pay and treatment.&quot;
Twitter: @_x__x__x_

"I bet reindeers get better pay and treatment."

&quot;Domino&#x27;s now has drones and reindeers to deliver pizzas, so if sharks come, then Domino&#x27;s will conquer land, sea, and air.&quot;
Twitter: @fatherny

"Domino's now has drones and reindeers to deliver pizzas, so if sharks come, then Domino's will conquer land, sea, and air."

As of right now, there aren't a ton of details out there about how this whole thing will actually work IRL, but Domino's is promising this is going to be a real thing and plans to announce more information about it on Dec. 1.

Domino's Japan
