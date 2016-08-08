BuzzFeed News

Do Brazilians Think The Olympics Are Worth It?

world / olympics

BuzzFeed News spoke to Brazilians to see what they thought.

By Ryan Broderick and Tamerra Griffin

Ryan Broderick

Tamerra Griffin

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 9:49 a.m. ET

On Friday night, Brazilians gathered outside of Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro where the Olympic opening ceremony was taking place.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: ryanpatrickbroderick

BuzzFeed News asked Brazilian fans if they thought the Olympics were worth it and if it was something they would be proud of.

Facebook: BuzzFeedNews

Many said the Rio Olympics — despite their ongoing problems — would lead to better things for the city.

Facebook: BuzzFeedNews

Also, the Olympics shines a light on athletes from less popular sports, something the Brazilians BuzzFeed News spoke to pointed out is very important in a country like Brazil where football dominates athletic conversations.

Facebook: BuzzFeedNews

Not everyone was as optimistic though.

Facebook: BuzzFeedNews
