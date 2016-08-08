Do Brazilians Think The Olympics Are Worth It?
BuzzFeed News spoke to Brazilians to see what they thought.
On Friday night, Brazilians gathered outside of Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro where the Olympic opening ceremony was taking place.
BuzzFeed News asked Brazilian fans if they thought the Olympics were worth it and if it was something they would be proud of.
Many said the Rio Olympics — despite their ongoing problems — would lead to better things for the city.
Also, the Olympics shines a light on athletes from less popular sports, something the Brazilians BuzzFeed News spoke to pointed out is very important in a country like Brazil where football dominates athletic conversations.
Not everyone was as optimistic though.
-
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.