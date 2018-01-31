BuzzFeed News

Once You Realize That Post Malone's Mustache Looks Like Two Dogs Kissing You'll Never Unsee It

Once You Realize That Post Malone's Mustache Looks Like Two Dogs Kissing You'll Never Unsee It

Let's investigate this, shall we?

By Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

Posted on January 31, 2018, at 6:22 a.m. ET

Last week, Justice, a Twitter user from St. Louis, tweeted this absolutely unreal observation about the rapper Post Malone's mustache.

I remember when somebody said his mustache look like two little dogs kissing and I’ve been inconsolable ever since… https://t.co/1iM2YVAJQA
J @FITCHH__mascot

"There was a tweet a couple months back about his mustache so when I saw that picture it popped back up in my head and it took off from there," Justice told BuzzFeed News. "Nobody can ever unsee it."

Post Malone: "I definitely feel like there's a struggle being a white rapper" https://t.co/lhx3RG2vag
Rap-Up @RapUp

People were freaking out.

@aviannaaaaa @marcboomin313 @FITCHH__mascot That’s some headassery right there
Rafi Manzur @RAFIki1738

@Vols_meatballs2 @FITCHH__mascot @tonestradamus I am seriously crying
Sav Rip @savrippetoe

People thought she had ruined Post Malone forever.

Nooooo! You've ruined it for us too 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Qzp92GsGHC
Tyrus Sterling @TyrusSterling

I actually spit out my drink 😂 https://t.co/Eou4jzzkGA
Dubziano @JRahGoody

But! The most important question is, of course, what breed of dog does Post Malone's mustache look like???

Photo by Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for The Recording Academy

At first, I thought it was maybe an elegant Maltese.

Laures / Getty Images
But it just didn't work.

Photo by Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for The Recording Academy / Laures / Getty Images

Then it hit me. Post Malone's mustache looks like two very noble Old English Sheepdogs kissing.

Volofin / Getty Images

And here's your proof:

Photo by Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for The Recording Academy / Volofin / Getty Images
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017 / FilmMagic for dcp / Volofin / Getty Images
Gp Images / Getty Images / Volofin / Getty Images

Alright. Thank you for your time.

