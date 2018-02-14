BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Mr. T's Tweets About Olympic Curling Are Probably The Most Inspirational Thing You'll Ever Read

news / olympics

Mr. T's Tweets About Olympic Curling Are Probably The Most Inspirational Thing You'll Ever Read

"You heard me, curling Fool!"

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 14, 2018, at 2:42 a.m. ET

There's been a lot of great stories out of the Olympics this week, but there's a very good chance you might have missed the BEST one of all.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Mr. T has been live-tweeting the Olympics.

Watching the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics. I felt so Proud watching all of the Americans walk In. #WinterOlympics
Mr. T @MrT

Watching the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics. I felt so Proud watching all of the Americans walk In. #WinterOlympics

Reply Retweet Favorite

And his tweets are actually really emotional.

When I saw the American Flag, followed by over 240 Olympians, it made me feel really good. I Wish All of them Succe… https://t.co/fhU1AHDdVW
Mr. T @MrT

When I saw the American Flag, followed by over 240 Olympians, it made me feel really good. I Wish All of them Succe… https://t.co/fhU1AHDdVW

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most importantly, he appears to have just discovered Olympic curling and his tweets about it are incredible.

I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like cu… https://t.co/tpGzBilTW7
Mr. T @MrT

I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like cu… https://t.co/tpGzBilTW7

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He's really taken to the game.

Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!
Mr. T @MrT

Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, forget any other commentator: Mr. T understands the Olympic spirit in a way no one else does.

It takes a lot of Dedication, Discipline, Desire, Determination, and Sacrifice to get to the Olympics! Then, the rest is up to the Athletes.
Mr. T @MrT

It takes a lot of Dedication, Discipline, Desire, Determination, and Sacrifice to get to the Olympics! Then, the rest is up to the Athletes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's like a beacon of pure positivity.

I like tough competition, but I also like to see good sportsmanship. Just do your best, give it all you got, and th… https://t.co/VhKlX1jCUx
Mr. T @MrT

I like tough competition, but I also like to see good sportsmanship. Just do your best, give it all you got, and th… https://t.co/VhKlX1jCUx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even when US athletes don't do so well.

The training, preparation, isolation, nerves, and pressure that they’ve endured... whew! Even if some don’t win a m… https://t.co/AqerlAjezW
Mr. T @MrT

The training, preparation, isolation, nerves, and pressure that they’ve endured... whew! Even if some don’t win a m… https://t.co/AqerlAjezW

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly, he really, really loves curling.

Like I said before, Curling is not as easy as it looks. I must be honest with you.. That little broom reminds me of… https://t.co/18N8FesVpm
Mr. T @MrT

Like I said before, Curling is not as easy as it looks. I must be honest with you.. That little broom reminds me of… https://t.co/18N8FesVpm

Reply Retweet Favorite

He sees the sport for what it is: broom-based poetry in motion.

Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no!
Mr. T @MrT

Anyways, I see curling as a finesse sport, more straight and controlled strength. Not brute strength, like when I was a bouncer, oh no!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are obsessed with Mr. T's personal curling journey.

Mr. T learning to love curling is without question my favourite Olympic storyline https://t.co/UEOnA3DWSH
Allison @Allisomething

Mr. T learning to love curling is without question my favourite Olympic storyline https://t.co/UEOnA3DWSH

Reply Retweet Favorite
To my loyal followers: yes, from this point on, I will be retweeting all of @MrT 's curling tweets. When will I sto… https://t.co/3ewXNsfpMw
Hugh Koeze @hughsibbele

To my loyal followers: yes, from this point on, I will be retweeting all of @MrT 's curling tweets. When will I sto… https://t.co/3ewXNsfpMw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
If you had "Mr. T learns to love curling" on your 2018 Bingo Card, well, congratulations. https://t.co/sY7uSroUWv
Paul Fairie @paulisci

If you had "Mr. T learns to love curling" on your 2018 Bingo Card, well, congratulations. https://t.co/sY7uSroUWv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even the US Olympic Team has noticed.

So 2018: Mr. T loves curling 🥌 https://t.co/A7GnHoXo4Z
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA

So 2018: Mr. T loves curling 🥌 https://t.co/A7GnHoXo4Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Mr. T because, honestly, this is all just wonderful and the world needs more of Mr. T's thoughts about curling.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT