A Woman Gave Birth On A Plane And Her Baby Got A Million Air Miles As A Present

"It only happens in movies, and we're lucky to witness this miracle."

Missy Berberabe Umandel was recently on a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai back to her home in the Philippines when her plane had to make an emergency landing.

Umandel said that mid-flight — about five hours in — a pregnant woman near her started having contractions. The flight attendants called for assistance and, luckily, there were two nurses on board.

The nurses helped successfully deliver the baby. Cebu Pacific, in a statement, said it was a little girl named Haven. The mother has not come forward.

"I can't tell for sure when she started having contractions because the majority of the passengers were asleep at that time — including myself," Umandel told BuzzFeed News. "At about 8:40 a.m. my mother woke me up, telling me that the lady was about to give birth."