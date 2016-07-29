Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy Theory That Beyoncé Kidnapped Sia

Also, Joyce's fans believed that they could see bruises on her arms, that she was reading from a script, and that she could be seen looking with fear at someone behind the camera. The author of the blog alleged that she may have been kidnapped in order to make YouTube videos.

The next day, #SaveMarinaJoyce began to trend around the world. The hashtag contained numerous assertions about her mental health, her domestic situation, and many more outlandish claims.