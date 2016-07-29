BuzzFeed News

Everything You Need To Know About The Conspiracy Theory That Beyoncé Kidnapped Sia

Hold on to your hats, people. This is a wild ride.

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on July 29, 2016, at 12:02 p.m. ET

There’s a conspiracy theory on Brazilian social media that Beyoncé kidnapped fellow pop star Sia and that she is holding Sia hostage in a subterranean lair, forcing her to write songs.

There's a #SaveSia hashtag that people are using in English.

Twitter: @deludedbritney

And they're constantly looking for hidden messages in Sia's tweets to indicate whether or not she's trying to ask for help.

Twitter: @deweinhofen

This kid just straight-up tweeted the FBI's Seattle office about it.

Twitter: @gramich
And, of course, people are tweeting at Beyoncé as well, demanding she free Sia.

Twitter: @sailorcaio

There's even a theory that Sia's elaborate wigs are disguises she uses to hide bruises that she gets from Beyoncé.

Twitter: @DREWRASPADO

"Sia tries to disguise the bruises made by the militant aka Beyoncé, who keeps her held hostage #SaveSia."

How did this whole thing get started? It's sort of unclear. But it possibly could have started with this Billboard article from 2015.

billboard.com

In the article, Sia describes working with Beyoncé as a "writing camp":

Not true of artists like Beyonce, with whom Sia says collaborating is "like a writing camp" and that "she's very Frankenstein when she comes to the songs," taking bits and pieces from various songwriters and asking to hear them mixed together. "In the end, she had maybe 25 songs of mine on hold, and I was very excited to get a couple of them back. Definitely one is on the album."

Which seems to have evolved among Brazilian Sia fans over time into some kind of pop music prison thing? I don't know. It's all very confusing. Interestingly enough, members of a Brazilian messageboard called Pandlr say that they were the ones to actually start the meme seven months ago after reading about Beyoncé's writing camps.

But basically, the theory is that Beyoncé kidnapped Sia and is keeping her in a "cativeiro," which is a Brazilian word for a specific kind of place where you keep kidnapping victims, like a dungeon, secret room, or bunker, sort of.

Twitter: @search

People took this 2009 Nike advert starring Taylor Momsen and relabeled it to say it was Sia trying to escape Beyoncé's cativeiro.

youtube.com

It was animated in a popular Brazilian Sims-based YouTube show.

youtube.com

And it's just all over the internet in Brazil.

Twitter: @hstylesobrio

"Recent images of the singer and songwriter Sia being held hostage by Beyoncé."

There's art of Sia trying to escape Beyoncé.

Twitter: @pedrobelem

"Run, Sia!!!"

This guy seems to have come across a small hole and then tweeted that it might be an entrance to the cativeiro that Sia is trapped in.

Twitter: @riquesj

"Beyoncé, woman, I found where Sia is being held hostage."

There are costumes of the whole thing.

Twitter: @SiaDoCativeiro

This guy went and made Beyoncé's cativeiro.

Twitter: @gilinskynoangel

"I even made my own little jail for Sia here in my room, love it."

And a few weeks ago people started using a Sia Snapchat filter to send messages to each other asking to be freed from Beyoncé's secret dungeon thing.

Twitter: @kerlaan

"Free me from my hostage situation from Beyoncé #SIA."

Twitter: @ThiThi502

"Chilling here while being held hostage by Beyoncé."

Twitter: @santoskarenr

"Here being held hostage by Beyoncé, writing songs."

This whole thing is even connected to the Marina Joyce controversy from earlier this week.

Twitter: @CaJauregui19

"Since it was all a lie, let's use our investigative talent to release Sia from being hostage #SaveMarinaJoice."

Fans of Marina Joyce started circulating the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce after Joyce posted a video earlier this week in which fans believed the YouTuber was whispering the words "help me."

youtube.com

Also, Joyce's fans believed that they could see bruises on her arms, that she was reading from a script, and that she could be seen looking with fear at someone behind the camera. The author of the blog alleged that she may have been kidnapped in order to make YouTube videos.

The next day, #SaveMarinaJoyce began to trend around the world. The hashtag contained numerous assertions about her mental health, her domestic situation, and many more outlandish claims.

Well, it went nuts in Brazil this week too.

Twitter: @TataComenta

"For whoever woke up today and didn't understand the tag #SaveMarinaJoyce."

Brazilian Twitter users appeared to be pretty excited about another kidnapping meme and jumped on it.

Twitter: @pagalanxe

"You guys who just joined the case now, limit yourselves to buying coffee and doughnuts for the detectives who have been up all night."

Like, really jumped on it.

Twitter: @OpsAnalisei

"Well it looks like Marina Joyce is with Sia."

On Thursday, I tweeted about my discovery and things got even crazier.

Twitter: @broderick

Brazilian Twitter users were VERY excited that a gringo knew about Sia being trapped in Beyoncé's cativeiro and wanted me to spread the word so Sia could be freed.

—"Brazil is fucked up, bro."

—"Brazil king of memes."

—"Brazil are famous."

The responses actually completely depleted my phone's data plan and bricked my phone.

—"#BRAZILKINGOFMEMES"

—"Brazilians need to be studied LOLOLO"

—"Sia lololo"

—"HAHAHAHAHA I'M DYING"

My discovery even got written up by a Brazilian celebrity news site.

"BuzzFeed editors discover and viralize in the US the joke of Beyoncé, Sia, and the hostage situation."

So, the moral of the story, I guess, is: Brazilian memes are weird and if you tweet about them, Brazilians will find you.

Oh, and also, apparently, this isn't even the craziest that Brazilian Beyoncé conspiracy theories can get.

Twitter: @AnalyDewa
