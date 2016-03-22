BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This French Cartoonist Drew A Touching Tribute To The Victims Of The Brussels Terror Attack

world

This French Cartoonist Drew A Touching Tribute To The Victims Of The Brussels Terror Attack

Famous French cartoonist Plantu shared the drawing this morning after at least 13 people were reported dead following explosions at Brussels airport.

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 6:16 a.m. ET

The cartoonist Plantu published the drawing on French news site Le Monde this morning, titling it "Les Attentats de ce 22 Mars à Brussels" or "The attacks of March 22 in Brussels."

#Bruxelles L'hommage de Plantu https://t.co/sBBY9mGViE
Le Monde @lemondefr

#Bruxelles L'hommage de Plantu https://t.co/sBBY9mGViE

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's quickly become a symbol of solidarity on Twitter...

All my thoughts to Belgium 🙏 #prayforbruxelles #Bruxelles #R8G © @plantu
Romain Grosjean @RGrosjean

All my thoughts to Belgium 🙏 #prayforbruxelles #Bruxelles #R8G © @plantu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Courage #Bruxelles 🙏❤🇧🇪 @plantu
sderuyck @SophieDeRuyck

Courage #Bruxelles 🙏❤🇧🇪 @plantu

Reply Retweet Favorite

...being shared over and over again by users.

With #Bruxelles by @plantu
Amandine Bonnefis @Mandiboule

With #Bruxelles by @plantu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rien d'autre à ajouter... #JesuisBelge #BXL #Bruxelles #UnisContreLaBarbarie
Laurent Houssin @asiatrek

Rien d'autre à ajouter... #JesuisBelge #BXL #Bruxelles #UnisContreLaBarbarie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone even added the cartoon to the Paris shootings memorial at La République in Paris.

Quelqu'un a ajouté le dessin de Plantu pour #Bruxelles au memorial du 13 novembre à Republique
Cecile Dehesdin @sayseal

Quelqu'un a ajouté le dessin de Plantu pour #Bruxelles au memorial du 13 novembre à Republique

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last January, the artist drew this response to the Charlie Hedbo shootings.

De tout coeur avec Charlie Hebdo.
PLANTU @plantu

De tout coeur avec Charlie Hebdo.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he drew this cartoon in November, in the wake of the Paris shootings.

13 et 14 NOVEMBRE 2015. (Le dessin Monde de ce samedi)
PLANTU @plantu

13 et 14 NOVEMBRE 2015. (Le dessin Monde de ce samedi)

Reply Retweet Favorite