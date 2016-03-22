This French Cartoonist Drew A Touching Tribute To The Victims Of The Brussels Terror Attack
Famous French cartoonist Plantu shared the drawing this morning after at least 13 people were reported dead following explosions at Brussels airport.
The cartoonist Plantu published the drawing on French news site Le Monde this morning, titling it "Les Attentats de ce 22 Mars à Brussels" or "The attacks of March 22 in Brussels."
It's quickly become a symbol of solidarity on Twitter...
...being shared over and over again by users.
Someone even added the cartoon to the Paris shootings memorial at La République in Paris.
Last January, the artist drew this response to the Charlie Hedbo shootings.
And he drew this cartoon in November, in the wake of the Paris shootings.
