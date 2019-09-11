 Skip To Content
Are You A Caroline Or A Natalie?

Who are you more like — Instagram influencer and self-proclaimed scammer Caroline Calloway, or her former friend and ghostwriter Natalie Beach?

By Ryan Broderick

Posted on September 11, 2019, at 2:53 p.m. ET

First, if you have no idea what this quiz is about, catch up on all the drama.

Caroline Calloway

The tl;dr on this whole thing is that Tuesday night, the Cut published an article by a woman named Natalie Beach about her toxic friendship with Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway.

It’s basically the Mueller report of messy Instagram drama. It has also opened up a huge debate over whether Caroline or Natalie is the bigger con artist.

Anyways, without further ado...

  1. Pick a New York City borough

  2. Pick a meal to eat after doing Adderall for 35 hours straight

  3. Pick a European city to get locked out of your hostel in

  4. Pick a drink to celebrate the book advance you will eventually have to pay back

  5. Pick a Swedish boyfriend

  6. Pick a pet to impulsively buy

  7. Pick a millennial con artist

  8. Pick the hashtag you’re using for your incredibly toxic vacation

  9. Pick a magazine to publish a tell-all about your college friend in

