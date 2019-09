Are You A Caroline Or A Natalie?

First, if you have no idea what this quiz is about, catch up on all the drama

The tl;dr on this whole thing is that Tuesday night, the Cut published an article by a woman named Natalie Beach about her toxic friendship with Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway.

It’s basically the Mueller report of messy Instagram drama. It has also opened up a huge debate over whether Caroline or Natalie is the bigger con artist.

Anyways, without further ado...