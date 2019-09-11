Are You A Caroline Or A Natalie?
Who are you more like — Instagram influencer and self-proclaimed scammer Caroline Calloway, or her former friend and ghostwriter Natalie Beach?
First, if you have no idea what this quiz is about, catch up on all the drama.
The tl;dr on this whole thing is that Tuesday night, the Cut published an article by a woman named Natalie Beach about her toxic friendship with Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway.
It’s basically the Mueller report of messy Instagram drama. It has also opened up a huge debate over whether Caroline or Natalie is the bigger con artist.
Anyways, without further ado...
-
