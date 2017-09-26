BuzzFeed News

There's A Very Good Chance That AfD Leader Alexander Gauland Only Owns One Tie

Let's investigate, shall we?

By Ryan Broderick

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 9:38 a.m. ET

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won big on Sunday night, securing third place in the country's parliamentary elections. One of the leading politicians in the AfD is a former journalist and lawyer named Alexander Gauland.

And there's a really good chance that he only owns one tie.

Sept. 26, 2017 — Gauland was part of an AfD press conference on Tuesday. He was there wearing a green tie with yellow dogs on it.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Sept. 25, 2017 — Another press conference. Same dog tie.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Sept. 24, 2017 — Election day. Dog tie.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images
Sept. 21, 2017 — Gauland appears in a live TV debate. Wears his dog tie.

2DF

Sept. 18, 2017 — Gauland shows up to an event to speak about immigration. Wears his dog tie.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Sept. 6, 2017 — Gauland is in Pforzheim, Germany. You might say, "I don't see a dog tie!" Well...

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images

...Gauland went inside during his stop in Pforzheim and took his sweater off to reveal that he was actually wearing his dog tie all along!

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images
Sept. 4, 2017 — Gauland plans to present the AfD's plans for environmental regulation. Dog tie.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Aug. 29, 2017 — Dog tie.

Michael Gottschalk / Getty Images

May 15, 2017 — Dog tie.

Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty Images

April 23, 2017 — OK, so, he is NOT wearing the dog tie here. But he's not wearing a tie at all. Still doesn't prove he owns another tie. Moving on.

Sascha Schuermann / Getty Images
Feb. 12, 2017 — Gauland casts his vote for president. Wears dog tie.

Steffi Loos / Getty Images

Sept. 4, 2016 — Gauland kind of drops off the radar for a bit towards the end of 2016, but here he's watching the result of the German state elections. Dog tie is there too.

Carsten Koall / Getty Images

April 30, 2016 — OK, I bet you're thinking there's no dog tie here, right?

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images

ENHANCE! DOG TIE!

March 14, 2016 — Dog tie.

Axel Schmidt / Getty Images

March 11, 2016 — No tie. Hmmm.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Sept. 1, 2015 — Dog tie!

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Aug. 19, 2015 — No tie!

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images
July 10, 2015 — Dog tie!

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

July 4, 2015 — Dog tie.

Volker Hartmann / Getty Images

Jan. 18, 2015 — WHOA WHOA WHOA. Guys, this is huge. As far as we can tell, Gauland did at some point own a second tie towards the end of 2014.

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Sept. 15, 2014 — Different tie.

Carsten Koall / Getty Images
Sept. 1, 2014 — It seems as though in the autumn of 2014, Gauland was experimenting with some kind of blue and red stripey number.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

May 14, 2014 — Stripey tie.

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

April 9, 2014 — But, don't worry, the dog tie appears again around April 2014. After that the Getty archive gets pretty sketchy.

Thomas Imo / Getty Images

In summation:

