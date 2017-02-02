A Very Confused Japanese Man Has Become A Viral Symbol Of America's Refugee Ban

This whole thing started when Mr. Sato decided to buy an incredibly large coffee cup...

Which also inspired counter-protests and memes on Twitter. Like this one.

me: i don't really like starbucks starbucks: promises 10k jobs for refugees me:

It's the same dude in all of them.

In 2015, Sato and the Rocket News 24 team decided to take advantage of a crazy thing Starbucks Japan was offering: The Big Logo Mug.

Sato bought one and decided to try to get someone at Starbucks to fill it.

Unfortunately, they had to just get a regular cup of coffee and dump it in their humungous mug.

Sato told BuzzFeed News he received a DM from a friend overseas who said his photo was going viral.

At first, Sato was really confused. He was worried that his photos were going viral for a bad reason.

"I misunderstood it, I was pretty upset," he said. "Were my photos being used in something bad?"

Sato saw the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag and was really confused. He figured he was part of some kind of protest against Starbucks. He said he also didn't understand what the "Me:" in the tweet meant. But after someone explained it he thought it was pretty funny.

"I understood that it was used in a very positive way," he said.