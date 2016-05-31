This Guy Face-Swapped On Snapchat With Two Celebrities And Now The Police Are Involved

This is how you become the top news story in India overnight.

Last week, Mumbai-based comedian Tanmay Bhat posted a Snapchat video on his Facebook that went viral in India. It was shared over a thousand times and set off a national debate about feminism and equality.

Bhat is the founder of a mega-popular YouTube-based comedy troupe called All India Bakchod. BuzzFeed News spoke to the group last summer while they were in the middle of a legal battle. The group had been accused of breaking obscenity laws and formally charged with offending religious sentiments after organizing India's first celebrity roast.

“If you believe that men and women should have equal rights, that’s it. That’s what makes you a feminist. That's it. There’s nothing else,” he said in the video.

Unfortunately for Bhat, the feminism controversy brought more attention to his Snapchat videos. A few days later, he decided to share a Snapchat face-swap Story titled "Sachin vs Lata Civil War," which sparked even more controversy.

In the video, Bhat does raunchy impressions of two beloved Indian celebrities.

The video was a Captain America: Civil War parody, where Bhat swapped faces as renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. The face-swapped celebrities argue with each other in a curse-filled back and forth. At one point Bhat's Tendulkar says that Mangeshkar looks "5,000 years old." In response, Bhat as Mangeshkar raises his middle finger to the camera.

"I obviously love Lata and Sachin, just having some fun," Bhat wrote in the caption of the video.