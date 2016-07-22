A Nepali Doctor Is On Life Support After Fasting For 13 Days To Protest Corruption

There are 19 private medical colleges that dominate the medical education industry in Nepal. The majority of these colleges are expensive, with students paying tuition fees of nearly $30,000, and have been accused of allowing children of rich people to buy their degrees and threatening the medical profession.

K.C.'s last hunger strike in 2015 ended after 11 days when the government finally agreed to bar affiliations to new medical colleges until a new policy regarding medical education was passed. At the time K.C. called it a triumph.