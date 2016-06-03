BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Man With Mental Illness Was Beaten By A Gang Of Men In A Supermarket And Tied To A Tree

world

This Man With Mental Illness Was Beaten By A Gang Of Men In A Supermarket And Tied To A Tree

The 21-year-old Iraqi refugee was a patient at a nearby psychiatric hospital and had gone into the store trying to top up a SIM card for his cell phone.

By Ryan Broderick and Anna Dushime

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Anna Dushime

Anna Dushime

BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland

Posted on June 3, 2016, at 11:09 a.m. ET

Last week, a 21-year-old Iraqi man walked into a Netto supermarket in Arnsdorf, Germany. According to a police report, it was the third time the man had visited the store that day.

View this video on YouTube

According to police, the man was being treated for mental illness at a nearby psychiatric hospital and kept returning to the supermarket to top up his SIM card for his phone. Police had escorted the patient back to the hospital on the previous two occasions.

vimeo.com

During this third time, however — seemingly due to the language barrier between the Arabic-speaking Iraqi man and the supermarket's German-speaking staff — a fight broke out.

vimeo.com

A two-minute standoff between employees and the Iraqi man ensued and was caught on camera and uploaded to social media this week. In the video, a cashier is seen telling the man in German to put down the bottle of wine he's holding.

vimeo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

When the man doesn't put the bottle down, a gang of men appear and begin pulling him from the store. Local news outlet Sächsiche Zeitung reported that one of the men was a local politician for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

vimeo.com

The men pull the Iraqi man toward the door and he resists.

vimeo.com

That's when they proceed to beat him.

vimeo.com

At least 20 people were reportedly in the supermarket watching as the man was attacked.

vimeo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

After the beatdown, the group of men took the Iraqi man out into the parking lot, where they reportedly tied him to a tree. The men told the police who arrived shortly after that they tied him up so he couldn't escape.

vimeo.com

Then the men left without giving police officers any identification. The Iraqi man is being investigated on suspicion of threatening the people inside the store. Police are currently trying to track down the men from the video and are investigating them on suspicion of unlawful detention.

vimeo.com

Footage of the attack shocked people on German social media. Many believe the men were part of a citizens' defense group called a bürgerwehr that has been springing up in German cities. The groups have become especially popular after a rash of sexual assaults in Cologne on New Year's.

&quot;If the bürgerwehr &#x27;detained&#x27; everyone holding a bottle and looking confused, they would have to arrest everyone in Berghain&quot; [a nightclub].
Twitter: @MissCharlez

"If the bürgerwehr 'detained' everyone holding a bottle and looking confused, they would have to arrest everyone in Berghain" [a nightclub].

&quot;It would help if we started calling it what it is: Right Wing Terrorism. #Arnsdorf&quot;
Twitter: @HatinJuce

"It would help if we started calling it what it is: Right Wing Terrorism. #Arnsdorf"

ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re this close to lynch law.&quot;
Twitter: @SvenMFGN

“We’re this close to lynch law."

“CDU politician ties up an asylum seeker with zip ties and calls it civil courage.&quot;
Twitter: @SoerenKohlhuber

“CDU politician ties up an asylum seeker with zip ties and calls it civil courage."

Not everyone, though, is against what happened in Arnsdorf.

“Finally we defend ourselves against &#x27;refugees&#x27; that think they can do whatever they want.&quot;
Twitter: @DrThomasBruns

“Finally we defend ourselves against 'refugees' that think they can do whatever they want."

Netto posted a statement about the incident on Facebook, writing that "Netto treats its client the same regardless of race, religion, sex or age" and that they're investigating the attacks.

&quot;Hi Christian, thanks for your comment. We are taking this incident very seriously. After an initial conversation with our staff, the people wearing the black shirts that say Bürgerwehr (Neighbourhood Watch) seem to have not been called by any of our staff. We are still investigating everything on site. It goes without saying that Netto treats its client the same regardless of race, religion, sex or age. When theft occurs, our staff is instructed to notify the police. The actions shown in the video are contradictory to our company values and is/will not be tolerated by Netto Marken Discount. &quot;Best regards, your Netto Facebook team&quot;
Twitter: @LarsWienand

"Hi Christian, thanks for your comment. We are taking this incident very seriously. After an initial conversation with our staff, the people wearing the black shirts that say Bürgerwehr (Neighbourhood Watch) seem to have not been called by any of our staff. We are still investigating everything on site. It goes without saying that Netto treats its client the same regardless of race, religion, sex or age. When theft occurs, our staff is instructed to notify the police. The actions shown in the video are contradictory to our company values and is/will not be tolerated by Netto Marken Discount.

"Best regards, your Netto Facebook team"

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT