A Christian Satire Site Is Threatening Legal Action Against Fact-Checkers

The Babylon Bee, a self-proclaimed Christian satire site with half a million followers on Facebook, has accused fact-checking site Snopes.com of unfairly debunking some of its satirical articles as fake news. The accusation has jump-started a conspiracy theory that fact-checking websites are targeting conservative humor in an effort to de-platform right-wing publishers.



The controversy reached such a fever pitch this week that the top article in the last 24 hours on Facebook about Tuesday night’s Democratic debate was a Babylon Bee article titled “Snopes Issues Pre-Approval of All Statements Made During Tonight’s Democratic Debate,” according to social tracking website BuzzSumo.

The debacle began last week after the Babylon Bee published an article titled “Georgia Lawmaker Claims Chick-Fil-A Employee Told Her to Go Back to Her Country, Later Clarifies He Actually Said ‘My Pleasure.’” The article discussed Erica Thomas, a state legislator from Georgia, who became a popular target for right-wing media after she posted a tearful video on Facebook earlier this month claiming a white man in a Publix grocery story told her, “go back where you came from.”

Thomas’s account of the matter has been disputed. The man who allegedly yelled at Thomas came forward, claiming he was a Democrat and denying telling the legislator to go back to where she came from. Publix in a statement said it was “cooperating with local law enforcement as they look into the matter.”

“This real-world incident stirred up a good amount of online anger on both sides, and soon afterwards the Babylon Bee published a version of the story that altered some key details,” Snopes’s fact-check read. “The Babylon Bee has managed to confuse readers with its brand of satire in the past. This particular story was especially puzzling for some readers, however, as it closely mirrored the events of a genuine news story, with the big exception of the website’s changing the location.”



The Babylon Bee promptly rebutted Snopes’s allegations in an issue of its newsletter and threatened to take legal action against the publication. “By lumping us in with fake news and questioning whether we really qualify as satire, Snopes appears to be actively engaged in an effort to discredit and deplatform us,” the newsletter read.

The controversy caught the eye of the far right after the Babylon Bee’s founder, Adam Ford, posted a Twitter thread, tweeting, “We ‘published a fictionalized version of the story’? That’s certainly an interesting way of saying we satirized an absurd real-life event. You know, that thing that all satirical outlets do.”

