21 Beautiful And Defiant Tributes To The Victims Of The Belgium Terror Attacks
Artists from all over the world are grieving with the people of Brussels.
The city of Brussels has been on lockdown Tuesday following deadly attacks at the city's main airport and at a subway station. At least 13 people are dead after the explosions at the airport and local media are reporting up to 10 people were killed in the separate attack on the Maelbeek metro station.
"What we've feared has happened, we were hit by unforeseen attacks," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said at a press conference.
On social media, artists — many of them French — expressed their sadness and solidarity with the people of Belgium.
1. Plantu
3. Julia Voisin
4. Baudry
5. Louison
6. Joann Sfar
7.
10. Mitch
11. lau.riginal
12. Elyx by YAK
14.
15. Rakidd
17. Sarah Vettes
18.
19.
20. Esperanzah!
21.
