BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

21 Beautiful And Defiant Tributes To The Victims Of The Belgium Terror Attacks

world

21 Beautiful And Defiant Tributes To The Victims Of The Belgium Terror Attacks

Artists from all over the world are grieving with the people of Brussels.

By Ryan Broderick and Jennifer Padjemi

Headshot of Ryan Broderick

Ryan Broderick

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Jennifer Padjemi

Jennifer Padjemi

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed, France

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 8:55 a.m. ET

The city of Brussels has been on lockdown Tuesday following deadly attacks at the city's main airport and at a subway station. At least 13 people are dead after the explosions at the airport and local media are reporting up to 10 people were killed in the separate attack on the Maelbeek metro station.

"What we've feared has happened, we were hit by unforeseen attacks," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said at a press conference.

On social media, artists — many of them French — expressed their sadness and solidarity with the people of Belgium.

1. Plantu

#Bruxelles L'hommage de Plantu https://t.co/sBBY9mGViE
Le Monde @lemondefr

#Bruxelles L'hommage de Plantu https://t.co/sBBY9mGViE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"13 November... 22 March..."

2. Christophe Conte

Christophe Conte @christopheconte

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Julia Voisin

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @juliavoisin
ADVERTISEMENT

4. Baudry

#bruxelles
Baudry @hervebaudry

#bruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. Louison

"C'était au temps où Bruxelles bruxellait." 🎶💔💔💔🎶 #Bruxelles #Brussels #cauchemar
✏️Louison✏️ @Louison_A

"C'était au temps où Bruxelles bruxellait." 🎶💔💔💔🎶 #Bruxelles #Brussels #cauchemar

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This was the time where Brussels brusseled"

6. Joann Sfar

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joannsfar

"Is it too much to ask to pee in peace?"

7.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joannsfar

"Me too, captain, sometimes I envy those who moved to the moon."

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Myriam Sanchez

#Bruxelles may you find peace again... Sending lots of love and courage for everybody there #PrayForBruxelles
Myriam @SanchezMyriam_

#Bruxelles may you find peace again... Sending lots of love and courage for everybody there #PrayForBruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. Braccialimarigliano

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @braccialimarigliano

10. Mitch

Une pensée émue. #Bruxelles
Le Figaro Culture @Figaro_Culture

Une pensée émue. #Bruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Belgium cries for her children..."

11. lau.riginal

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lau
ADVERTISEMENT

12. Elyx by YAK

Solidarité avec la Belgique ! Nous sommes tous les atomes d'une même humanité ! #Bruxelles #Peace #WeareOne
Elyx by YAK ✏️❤️ @ElyxYak

Solidarité avec la Belgique ! Nous sommes tous les atomes d'une même humanité ! #Bruxelles #Peace #WeareOne

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Solidarity with Belgium! We are all atoms of the same humanity!"

13. Jean-Baptiste Rony

Attentats Bruxelles Milou pas content #dessin #Bruxelles #Brussels
jean-baptiste rony @jibeyatelier

Attentats Bruxelles Milou pas content #dessin #Bruxelles #Brussels

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Tintin, they're attacking us!"

14.

Attentats Bruxelles le Maneken pleure #Bruxelles #attentatbruxelles #dessin
jean-baptiste rony @jibeyatelier

Attentats Bruxelles le Maneken pleure #Bruxelles #attentatbruxelles #dessin

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Attacks of Brussels, The Little Peeing Boy cries."

15. Rakidd

"I especially want you to be yourself, be proud and happy, because happiness is our true destiny."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: LesGribouillagesDeRakidd

"I especially want you to be yourself, be proud and happy, because happiness is our true destiny."

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Shitty Watercolour

Thinking of those affected in #Brussels right now
Shitty Watercolour @SWatercolour

Thinking of those affected in #Brussels right now

Reply Retweet Favorite

17. Sarah Vettes

Paris est avec toi Bruxelles. #Bruxelles #attentatbruxelles #dessin #22mars
Sarah Vettes @sarah_vettes

Paris est avec toi Bruxelles. #Bruxelles #attentatbruxelles #dessin #22mars

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Spray for #Bruxelles
¡ZAPATA! @zapata_painter

Spray for #Bruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

DESSIN: Réaction après les attentats de #Bruxelles
BIDU-Dessinateur @BIDUDessinateur

DESSIN: Réaction après les attentats de #Bruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Attacks on Brussels... Pickles! Ectoplasm! Turkeys! Scoundrels! Pignoufs! Cretins! Brainwashed! Cowards! Sons of your uncles!"

"DRAWING: Reaction after the attacks of Brussels"

20. Esperanzah!

Terror can't kill Belgian sense of humor. Pis and love Brussels. via @esperanzah
María Tejero Martín @Maria_Tejero

Terror can't kill Belgian sense of humor. Pis and love Brussels. via @esperanzah

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Pray for #Bruxelles
Flavia Pennetta @flavia_pennetta

Pray for #Bruxelles

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Thinking of Brussels and all of Belgium."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT