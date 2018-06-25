Here's What People In Mexico Wish Americans Understood About The Border Separations

"Honestly, if a person doesn't understand that what's going on is wrong, I think there's something wrong with them."

Several hundred people in Mexico City gathered outside of the US Embassy last week to protest the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents along the US–Mexico border.

International outrage spread after the New York Daily News featured a photo of a 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker, crying as her mother is searched and detained at the Texas border. It's estimated that 2,300 children have been separated from their parents without any clear plan to reunite them. As of Friday, about 500 children have been reunited with their families.

BuzzFeed News asked protesters what they wish Americans understood about how it feels watching all of this play out on the other side of the border.