40 People Were Arrested After A Right-Wing Media-Fueled Protest Against A Trans Woman Using A Spa

The protester from earlier says that “trans are not women” while others chant “save our children.” “Sorry, unless you have a period, unless you buy tampons, unless you get cramps,” she says.

Forty people were arrested as protestors and counter-protesters clashed outside a Los Angeles spa over transgender rights on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

This is the second time protests have turned violent outside the spa since a video of an angry woman confronting staff went viral last month. In the video, the woman yells at staff that a trans woman was nude on the women's floor of Wi Spa in Koreatown and claims other women customers were offended.

The facts surrounding the video, and even whether a transgender woman was actually at the spa, haven't been confirmed. The spa told The Los Angeles Blade that none of its regular transgender clients were scheduled for appointments on the day of the incident.

That hasn't stopped right-wing commentators from sharing the video, fueling outrage online, or covering the ensuing protests. Last month, the original video of the angry customer was picked up by Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The video garnered nearly 1 million views and thousands of retweets after Ian Miles Cheong, a conservative commentator, tweeted a thread speaking about the video. Footage from the Saturday's protest shows participants chanting "Save our children," a slogan tied to QAnon conspiracies, while one man wears a Trump T-shirt and another person holds a sign saying, "Read Dr. Fauci's e-mails" — the subject of another right-wing conspiracy.

The spa defended its policy to allow transgender customers into gender-specific areas in a statement to Los Angeles magazine last month.

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” the statement said. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.”