 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

40 People Were Arrested After A Right-Wing Media-Fueled Protest Against A Trans Woman Using A Spa

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

40 People Were Arrested After A Right-Wing Media-Fueled Protest Against A Trans Woman Using A Spa

It was the second time violent protesters have gathered in Los Angeles outside Wi Spa, though little has been confirmed about any incident involving a trans woman.

By Ryan Brooks

Picture of Ryan Brooks Ryan Brooks BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 18, 2021, at 4:36 p.m. ET

Samuel Braslow @SamBraslow

The protester from earlier says that “trans are not women” while others chant “save our children.” “Sorry, unless you have a period, unless you buy tampons, unless you get cramps,” she says.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SamBraslow

Forty people were arrested as protestors and counter-protesters clashed outside a Los Angeles spa over transgender rights on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

This is the second time protests have turned violent outside the spa since a video of an angry woman confronting staff went viral last month. In the video, the woman yells at staff that a trans woman was nude on the women's floor of Wi Spa in Koreatown and claims other women customers were offended.

The facts surrounding the video, and even whether a transgender woman was actually at the spa, haven't been confirmed. The spa told The Los Angeles Blade that none of its regular transgender clients were scheduled for appointments on the day of the incident.

That hasn't stopped right-wing commentators from sharing the video, fueling outrage online, or covering the ensuing protests. Last month, the original video of the angry customer was picked up by Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The video garnered nearly 1 million views and thousands of retweets after Ian Miles Cheong, a conservative commentator, tweeted a thread speaking about the video. Footage from the Saturday's protest shows participants chanting "Save our children," a slogan tied to QAnon conspiracies, while one man wears a Trump T-shirt and another person holds a sign saying, "Read Dr. Fauci's e-mails" — the subject of another right-wing conspiracy.

The spa defended its policy to allow transgender customers into gender-specific areas in a statement to Los Angeles magazine last month.

“Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” the statement said. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.”

Damian Dovarganes / AP

This July 4, 2021, photo, shows the exterior of the Wi Spa in Koreatown in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly after anti-transgender protestors and counter-protestors began to clash. Authorities told the Los Angeles Times that the unlawful assembly was declared around noon when people began throwing objects.

Brendan Gutenschwager @BGOnTheScene

An emergency public safety alert was just issued, as police declare an unlawful assembly outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles #WiSpa #LA

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BGOnTheScene

In all, 39 people were arrested for failure to disperse and another person was arrested for having a prohibited weapon, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Videos posted online from Saturday's protest as well as the one earlier this month show violent clashes as the two sides confront each other.

Samuel Braslow @SamBraslow

A group of people come with religious and homophobic signs. Activists grab a sign that says “Homo sex is a sin.” One of the protesters pushes an activist, leading to a full brawl.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SamBraslow

Lois Beckett, a reporter for The Guardian, tweeted that she was knocked down by "right-wing anti-pedophile" protestors who chased her and threw water on her on Saturday.

Lois Beckett @loisbeckett

Just got thrown to the ground by right-wing anti-pedophile protesters as a crowd coverged on me and chased me. They threw water at me and screamed about Jesus and said to grab my phone. Police would not let me through the police line but after I got thrown on the ground they did.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @loisbeckett

Protestors were also met by a large police response. Videos posted on Twitter show police officers dressed in riot gear pushing and hitting people with batons outside the spa.

waterspider @waterspider__

Cops being aggressive with the counterprotesters— one violently shoved a journalist (at the end of vid)

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @waterspider__
waterspider @waterspider__

Woman was just shot by a rubber bullet as she asked to please put down your guns—

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @waterspider__

Under California law, businesses may not discriminate against transgender customers.

The protests outside the spa come as a movement against transgender rights has become increasingly vocal across the country. Bills in multiple state legislatures are attempting to take away trans people's access to healthcare or school sports. Protests at school districts against policies on transgender student rights have also turned violent.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT