Are You Not Sure About Voting? BuzzFeed News Wants To Hear From You.

With the general election less than 50 days away and the first debates coming up, we want to hear from people on the fence for a video project.

By Ryan Brooks

Posted on September 17, 2020, at 10:58 a.m. ET

With the general election less than 50 days away and the first presidential debate between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump set to air on Sept. 29, BuzzFeed News is looking to speak with people who are still trying to decide whether or not they’ll vote in the presidential race for a video segment.

We’d love to hear from you about what issues you’re concerned with during this election cycle, how you’ve viewed the two campaigns over the course of the pandemic, and more about your background. You can submit your answers here.

