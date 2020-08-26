Trump Used The Power Of His Office As A Prop During The RNC

President Donald Trump arrives for a naturalization ceremony at the White House for the RNC on Aug. 25, 2020.

President Donald Trump used the White House and his presidential powers as a backdrop for the Republican National Convention on Tuesday in segments where he pardoned an ex-felon and participated in a naturalization ceremony.

The segments broke political norms of separating official government business from political campaigning and have raised questions about whether they violate the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from participating in partisan political events.

In the first segment broadcast from the White House, Trump surprised Jon Ponder, an ex-felon who served a 63-month sentence, with a full pardon after a video that outlined his background story. Ponder runs a reentry program for former inmates that works with the Las Vegas Police Department to assist them with readjusting to life after leaving prison.

Trump asked Ponder’s wife to join them as the video shifted to shots of the president signing the pardoning document.