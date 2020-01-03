Trump’s Strike Has Drawn A Sharp Line Between The Democrats Running For President

The Democratic presidential candidates have split into an anti-war camp, led by Bernie Sanders, and a set of more nuanced responses to the killing of a key Iranian official, a rare and sharp contrast inside the party that begins to choose its nominee in a month.

All the leading Democrats, in varying degrees, criticized President Trump for the potential his drone strike has to destabilize the Middle East. But while Elizabeth Warren made the point of calling Qassem Soleimani a “murderer,” Mike Bloomberg called him "a murderer with the blood of Americans on his hands,” and Joe Biden began his statement denouncing Soleimani’s “crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents,” Sanders took a different tone, one drawn from a wing of the party that has opposed American wars since Vietnam.

“Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars,” Sanders said in a statement, after noting his opposition to the Iraq war and without mentioning Soleimani by name. “Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one.”

The campaign’s press statement referred to the attack as an “assassination.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has cast herself as the party’s leading anti-war voice, spoke about the strike on Fox News' "Fox And Friends" on Friday morning, calling it "very clearly an act of war by this president, without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution."



Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan, has not yet commented on the killing.

Andrew Yang, like Sanders, immediately denounced the attack and later said he would as president “restore the historical balance between Congress and the Executive branch concerning military action.”