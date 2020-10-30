Trump And His Son Are Lying About Coronavirus Deaths — Again

President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. are radically downplaying the number of new coronavirus-related deaths in the US, with the election just days away and COVID-19 cases surging across the country.

“I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, why aren’t they talking about deaths? Because the number is almost nothing,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Thursday night. “If you look at my Instagram, it’s gone to almost nothing. We are outperforming Europe in a positive way. We've gotten a hold of it.”

On Thursday, the country reported more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in one day for the first time since the pandemic was declared and roughly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

While doctors have gotten better at treating COVID-19, meaning a smaller percentage of those who are hospitalized end up dying, deaths are already rising slowly and are expected to climb more in the coming weeks. Increases in deaths are typically reported weeks after cases start to rise, as people who are severely ill become hospitalized and die.

Early Friday morning, the president echoed his son’s argument, tweeting, “More Testing equals more Cases” and “Deaths WAY DOWN.”