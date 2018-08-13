Tom Steyer On The Case To Impeach Trump: It's The Corruption, Stupid

The Democratic megadonor said that 30% of the 200,000 people polled by his group believe the president should be impeached for corruption.

Tom Steyer, the influential Democratic donor and founder of the Need to Impeach campaign, said that the party already has grounds for impeachment against President Trump — and it's all about corruption.



“If you step back for one second and think about this president, the most corrupt president in American history — [he's] somebody who is breaking the law on a daily basis, somebody who is reckless and dangerous and lawless,” Steyer told Audie Cornish in an interview Sunday on BuzzFeed News’ Facebook Watch show Profile.



Steyer said that Trump is committing crimes every day, and that the evidence “is in plain sight” because the president is being paid by foreign governments. (Officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and the Philippines have booked accommodation or events in Trump's DC hotel. DC and Maryland are currently suing Trump in federal court, claiming these payments violate the Constitution's emoluments clause.)

"In the Constitution, it says that the president cannot take any payment whatsoever from a foreign government — for obvious reasons. I mean, you can't have the president taking money from a foreign government, which would mean that he might ... do what's right for them instead of what's right for the American people. He does that on a daily basis.

"We don't need Mr. Mueller to tell us that," Steyer said.